What you should not eat for breakfast: From processed meats to flavoured yoghurt, know here

Your breakfast is the most meal of the day, and hence, you should always keep a check on what you eat as your first meal of the day. Breakfast should have a healthy mix of protein, healthy fats, carbohydrates, and important vitamins and minerals. This can give your body important nutrients while also keeping you energised and full for longer.

While it is important that you eat a balanced meal, it is also crucial that you avoid certain foods for breakfast. This is because they aren't healthy and nutritious, and consuming them first thing in the morning can impact your health. From being high in sugar to having refined grains, unhealthy fats and more, eating these foods in the morning can significantly you through the day. Here are some foods that you should avoid eating for breakfast.

Pancakes and waffles

While you might feel that pancakes and waffles are great to start your day, however, that is not true. These are usually made of refined white flour, then topped with butter and syrup, which has high amounts of sugar. This makes pancakes and waffles high in fat, sugar and calories and consuming them in the morning is not a great idea. They won't keep you full for long and the high sugar content might initially give you a energy boost but will later cause a slump. Hence, it is best to avoid.

Processed meat

Bacon, sausage and ham are usually a part of breakfast. These have nitrites in them which can increase your risk of cancer and the high salt content in these foods can impact your blood pressure levels. Therefore, it is important that you avoid consuming processed meat for breakfast.

Cereals

These have high sugar content in them and don't give you any essential nutrients. The sugars spike your blood sugar levels and a sudden increase of blood sugar in the morning can be bad for your health. Also, it is low in fibre and protein, which means, it won't keep you full for longer and you will have a mid-day slump. Hence, it is important that you avoid cereals for breakfast.

Flavoured yoghurt

A lot of people tend to have flavoured yoghurt as a part of their breakfast. While these might taste great, they have added sugars in them and consuming such high quantities of sugar early in the morning can be bad. Not only will it spike your blood sugar levels, but eventually cause a slump during the day. If you want to have yoghurt for breakfast, it is best that you consume the one is doesn't have artificial sweetener or flavourings.

Bagels

A lot of people eat this for breakfast, however, it is not a very suitable food to be a part of the first meal of the day. They are high in calories with carbs from refined flour and little to no protein and fibre. Adding toppings such as cream cheese and salmon can make this all the more high in carbs. If you want to eat a bagel, consume half of it and added nutritious toppings.

