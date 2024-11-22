Step-by-step guide to make Ragi cheela for breakfast in just 10 minutes, know benefits

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to make Ragi cheela for breakfast.

Cheela is people's first choice for breakfast. In most homes, gram flour cheela and semolina cheela are made, but have you ever made and eaten ragi cheela? Ragi is a kind of flour which is also known as finger millet. Ragi is included in the most nutritious grains because plenty of calcium is found in it. Eating ragi cheela for breakfast gives many health benefits. Apart from calcium, protein, carbohydrates, energy, fibre and vitamin minerals are found in ragi. Making ragi cheela is also very easy, it can be made in just 10 minutes with a few ingredients. It has so many benefits that you will definitely include it in your breakfast. Know how to make healthy and tasty ragi cheela.

Ingredients for making Ragi Cheela:

To make Cheela, take about 1 cup of Ragi flour. Add 3/4 cup of curd to it. Keep about 3/4 cup of finely chopped vegetables of your choice, and lukewarm water for mixing and seasoning as per your requirement.

Recipe of Ragi Cheela:

First step: First of all, sieve the ragi flour lightly and put it in a bowl. Now add curd to it and mix both things. Now add all the finely chopped vegetables of your choice. You can add onion, capsicum, carrot, and coriander leaves to the cheela.

Second step: Now prepare the batter for the cheela by adding lukewarm water little by little. You can make the batter for this like the Besan Cheela or Uttapam batter. Place a pan on the gas and apply oil on it well. Now pour some Ragi Cheela batter on the pan and spread it.

Third step: Cook the ragi chilla on medium flame by turning it on both sides. Let the chilla cook well from the bottom and then turn it. This will make it easier to turn the cheela. Ragi cheela is ready. Eat it with green amla chutney, sauce or any other favourite chutney.

Benefits of eating Ragi Cheela

Ragi is considered to be the biggest source of calcium. Cholesterol can be controlled by eating ragi. To strengthen the bones of children, definitely include ragi in the diet. Ragi also contains magnesium, and potassium, which keeps the heart healthy. Being rich in fibre, it cleanses the stomach and relieves the problem of constipation. It helps in weight loss. Ragi is a gluten-free grain, people who are allergic to gluten can also eat ragi easily.

