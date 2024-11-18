Paratha lover? Savour THIS spicy green Pea paratha in winter, know step-by-step recipe

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Paratha lover? Savour THIS spicy green Pea paratha

In winter, food items automatically taste better. Especially those things that you feel like eating immediately. Today we will tell you the recipe of delicious parathas made in winter. These parathas will taste better in the cold season because the stuffing in these parathas will be of peas. Know the easy recipe for making pea parathas.

Things Required to Make Pea Paratha

Peas, green chilies, coriander leaves, ground coriander, ground red chili, mango powder, cumin seeds, asafoetida, salt, flour, refined

Method to make Pea Paratha

First step: First of all, peel the green peas put some salt in the pressure cooker, and boil the peas for 2-3 whistles. After 2-3 whistles, turn off the gas remove the whistle of the cooker, and put the peas in a sieve so that all the water drains out.

Second step: As soon as the peas cool down, mash them a little. Now put oil in a pan. When the oil becomes hot, add half a teaspoon of cumin seeds and one chilli and add peas.

Third step: After that add one and a half teaspoons of ground coriander, a pinch of ground red chilli, finely chopped green chilli, less than half a teaspoon of mango powder, finely chopped coriander leaves, a pinch of asafoetida and salt as per taste, and stir well. Now fry it on low flame for 10 minutes. Keep stirring it in between. After this turn off the gas and take out the mixture in a plate and let it cool.

Fourth step: To make pea parathas, knead the dough well and add some salt to it. Now fill the pea mixture in the dough and make a round ball. Roll the dough lightly. On the other side, place a pan on a low flame. Now fry the rolled paratha in the pan. When the paratha is cooked from both sides, take it out. Make all the parathas in the same way. If you eat this paratha with pickles and tea, it will taste even more delicious.

