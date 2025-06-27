Say goodbye to boring pudding, try this delicious jamun chia seed pudding; know recipe Elevate your dessert game with Jamun Chia Seed Pudding! Know the simple recipe to make this delicious and healthy treat. Get ready to say goodbye to boring pudding forever!

As the temperature of summer begins getting too hot to tolerate and you're looking for something cool, light, and a little bit naughty, then chia seed pudding is generally what you think of. It's easy to prepare, gentle on the digestive system, and allows you to experiment with flavours based on what's in season at the time.

And if you're one of the lucky ones who manage to lay hands on new, succulent jamuns this year, believe us, you're in for a treat! The radiant deep purple colour, the sweet-tart taste, and packed with antioxidants, jamuns elevate your plain chia pudding to a whole new level. So, if you've grown tired of the dull mango or strawberry variations of chia seed pudding, then it's high time for you to try it out! Here's an easy recipe for jamun chia seed pudding that you'll never get enough of!

Jamun Chia Pudding Recipe

This easy recipe is tart, sweet, and creamy. all rolled into one!

Ingredients:

1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based milk)

3 tablespoons chia seeds

1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup

8-10 ripe jamuns

A pinch of cardamom powder

Crushed almonds or pumpkin seeds

Steps:

Ready Chia Pudding: In a bowl, mix the milk and chia seeds. Mix properly, really, so that it won't clump. Let it sit for 10 minutes and mix again. Cover and put in the fridge for 4-6 hours or overnight for optimum results. Make The Jamun Layer: De-seed the jamuns and puree the pulp into a smooth paste. If they taste sour, add a tsp of honey to adjust the flavour. Layer The Pudding: Alternate the layers of chia pudding and jamun puree in a glass or bowl. Alternatively, you may leave the layers distinct or coax them lightly to come together for a marbled appearance. Garnish and Serve: Top with crushed almonds or pumpkin seeds and a sprinkle of cardamom powder. Enjoy the cold!

Are you ready to test this yummy Jamun Chia Seed Pudding?

