Satisfy your mango cravings with these fruity desserts this summer, know easy recipe Indulge in the sweetness of summer with these easy-to-make mango desserts! Try your hands on these simple recipes to satisfy your mango cravings and beat the heat with a fruity twist.

New Delhi:

Summer is officially mango season, and there's no better way to beat the heat than indulging in juicy, sweet mangoes. So, to cherish the king of fruits, Mango Fest 2.0 took place at Worldmark Aerocity, Delhi’s vibrant lifestyle hub. From juicy alphonsos to tangy totapuris, this celebration is a tropical paradise for every mango enthusiast. But beyond mango shopping and tasting stalls, what truly steals the show are the innovative mango desserts being served up by top cafes and culinary pop-ups.

To help you recreate the magic at home, we’ve rounded up four refreshing and easy-to-make mango desserts — from the indulgent Mango Cheesecake to the trendy Mango Matcha Latte, along with desi delights like Mango Kulfi and health-conscious options like Mango Chia Pudding. Whether you're entertaining guests or simply treating yourself, these easy mango-based recipes will satisfy all your cravings in the most delicious way.

1. Mango Cheesecake

Creamy, rich, and bursting with mango flavour — this dessert is a summer showstopper.

Ingredients:

1 cup crushed digestive biscuits

1/4 cup melted butter

1 cup mango pulp (fresh or canned)

1/2 cup sugar

200g cream cheese

200ml whipped cream

1 tbsp gelatin or agar-agar (for veg version)

1/4 cup hot water

Steps:

Mix crushed biscuits with melted butter and press into a springform pan to form the base. Chill for 20 minutes. In a bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Dissolve gelatine in hot water and add to the mango pulp. Fold mango mixture and whipped cream into the cream cheese. Pour the mixture onto the biscuit base and refrigerate for 4–6 hours. Garnish with mango slices or glaze. Serve chilled.

2. Mango Matcha Latte

A modern, Instagram-worthy drink that pairs earthy matcha with sweet mango for a cooling pick-me-up.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup mango purée

1/2 cup cold milk or almond milk

1 tsp matcha powder

1/4 cup hot water

Ice cubes

Honey or sugar (optional)

Steps:

In a glass, add mango puree and fill halfway with ice. Pour cold milk over the mango. In a separate bowl, whisk matcha powder with hot water until smooth. Gently pour the matcha on top to create layers. Stir before drinking and enjoy!

3. Mango Kulfi

A traditional Indian frozen dessert that’s thick, creamy, and naturally mango-flavoured.

Ingredients:

2 cups of full-fat milk

1/2 cup condensed milk

1/2 cup mango pulp

1/4 tsp cardamom powder

Chopped pistachios or almonds (optional)

Steps:

Boil the milk in a pan and reduce it to half while stirring. Add condensed milk and cardamom powder; simmer for a few more minutes. Let it cool, then mix in mango pulp and chopped nuts. Pour into kulfi moulds or small cups and freeze overnight. Demould and enjoy your mango kulfi with a sprinkle of dry fruits!

4. Mango Chia Pudding

A healthy and refreshing treat that’s also Instagram-worthy — perfect for breakfast or dessert.

Ingredients:

1 cup milk (or coconut milk)

3 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp honey or maple syrup

1/2 cup mango purée

Mango chunks for topping

Steps:

Mix chia seeds, milk, and honey in a jar. Let it sit for 10–15 minutes, then stir again to avoid lumps. Refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Before serving, layer the pudding with mango puree and top with fresh mango chunks.

So, what are you waiting for? Grab those ripe mangoes and start whipping up these irresistible summer treats today!

