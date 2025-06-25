Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding: From bougie pastries to local delicacies, a look at the lavish menu Get an inside look at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's lavish Italian wedding menu, featuring bougie pastries from Rosa Salva, local delicacies like bussola and zaletti, and fine Italian cuisine, all served on Bezos's $500 million superyacht, Koru, in Venice.

Venice is preparing to host one of the most talked-about weddings of the decade since the city is known for its splendour and history. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Emmy-winning journalist Lauren Sanchez will throw a lavish three-day celebration of their union from June 24 to 26. One of the biggest and most imposing structures in Venice's historic core, the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, was reserved by the couple who are on board Bezos' $500 million superyacht, Koru, which is anchored in the Venetian lagoon.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding menu

The pair have pledged to source 80 per cent of their wedding supplies locally, supporting traditional workmanship in homage to Venetian artists. Rosa Salva, Venice's oldest pastry business, which dates back to 1870, is one notable example. It has been tasked with creating 200 personalised gift bags that contain regional specialities, including zaletti, which are cornmeal cookies and buttery biscuits, and bussola.

The sixth-generation successor to the bakery, Antonio Rosa Silva, was excited about the opportunity. "My family's long-standing tradition of baking Venetian specialities is being recognised in a significant way," he remarked, as reported by Financial Express.

Local merchants can be seen going above and beyond to display traditional cuisines while maintaining as much authenticity as possible. And, yes, every bite is laced with love and Jeff's astronomical budget.

About Rosa Salva pastry shop

The old pastry store located in the heart of Italy is known for its delectable pastries. The location is more than simply a bakery; it is considered a piece of Venetian history. With its roots dating back to 1870, when Andrea Rose pioneered the notion of home delivery meals, each pastry, dessert, and catered event displays their dedication to perfection, ensuring that every bite is steeped in history.

The event is slated to cost $9-11 million and will host roughly 200 guests, including celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry, and members of the Trump family. Venice's mayor, Luigi Brugnaro, has promised locals that the wedding will not interrupt city life, pointing out that Venice often hosts international gatherings with significantly bigger attendance.

