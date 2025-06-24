Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's wedding in Venice: Check wedding dress and guests details Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding will be a three-day event. The guest list includes big names. If you are intrigued to know the details of the fancy wedding of the Amazon founder, then this article is for you.

The wealthiest man in the world, Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, is legally marrying former news presenter and aviation entrepreneur Lauren Sánchez in a ceremony that is more show than ceremony. The romance between Jeff and Lauren has never been subtle. The couple functions as a cross between a personal romance and a power brand, as seen by their very visible yacht cruises and joint charitable endeavours.

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez wedding date

According to sources, the wedding day of Bezos and the former journalist is scheduled for June 27, as reported by the Daily Mail.

According to TMZ, the couple is allegedly organising a pyjama party before the lavish Italian wedding. "Guests will need clothes, outfits, and accessories for a wide range of events," according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

The wedding is scheduled to happen in Venice, but campaigners are opposing Jeff Bezos' extravagant celebration of love by staging a protest under the banner "No space for Bezos".

Jeff Bezos-Lauren Sánchez wedding guest list

Big names like Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Barbra Streisand, and Oprah Winfrey are among those on the extensive guest list for the multi-day celebration.

Three-day event

Cocktail parties, a rehearsal dinner, and a reception are the three spectacular events that will be a part of the wedding celebrations.

Wedding Dress

According to the TOI report, the bride's gown, which is still shrouded in strict secrecy, is said to be a couture item that was personally chosen with help from Anna Wintour of Vogue. Designers who are thought to have contributed to the bridal wardrobe include Valentino, Dolce & Gabbana, and Oscar de la Renta. The location of the event is also under wraps; however, sources have suggested sites such as the basilica of San Giorgio Maggiore or perhaps Bezos's $500 million superyacht Koru.