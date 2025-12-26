Ring in 2026 with these dietician-approved healthy snacks for your New Year party Hosting or attending a New Year's party? A celebrity dietician shares smart Indian snack ideas that keep you full, energised and satisfied, so you enjoy the celebration without overeating or post-party guilt.

New Year's parties are meant to be loud, joyful and a little indulgent. There’s music, clinking glasses, endless conversations, and, of course, a snack table that’s hard to walk past. But somewhere between the third refill of chips and that mysterious deep-fried bite, the guilt quietly creeps in.

According to Simrat Kathuria, Celebrity Dietitian and Wellness Coach, enjoying a New Year's party doesn’t mean throwing health out the window. “You don’t need to eat less at a party,” she says. “You just need snacks that keep you full, so you’re not constantly reaching for something every 20 minutes.”

The secret? Choosing Indian snacks that are satisfying, familiar and smartly balanced, so you enjoy the night and wake up feeling fine the next morning.

Roasted chana with jaggery: The party bowl that disappears fast

It may not look fancy, but roasted chana with jaggery works beautifully at New Year parties. Chana brings protein and fibre, while jaggery adds a gentle sweetness without the sugar crash. Keep it in small bowls around the room, it’s crunchy, addictive and keeps guests full enough to slow down mindless munching.

Sprouts chaat cups for light, chatpata bites

For guests who want something fresh between heavier snacks, lemon and masala sprouts chaat is a winner. Served in small cups, it adds colour and balance to the spread. Sprouts are rich in plant protein and gut-friendly nutrients, while lemon, onion and coriander keep things bright and flavourful. It’s the kind of snack people don’t feel guilty going back for.

Peanut chikki: sweet, crunchy, and surprisingly filling

Instead of sugary desserts that spike energy and crash it just as midnight hits, peanut chikki makes a smart New Year's party sweet. Peanuts provide healthy fats and protein, jaggery adds slow-release energy, and one small piece goes a long way. It satisfies sweet cravings without leaving guests hunting for more snacks five minutes later.

Curd-based party bowls for balance

A big bowl of curd mixed with fruit or curd with roasted poha flakes works surprisingly well at parties, especially when alcohol and heavy snacks are involved.

Curd supports digestion and gut health, while fruit or poha adds texture and taste. It’s cooling, filling and gives the body a break from constant spice and salt.

Mini besan chillas or vegetable upma for warm comfort

For house parties or potluck-style New Year gatherings, warm snacks matter. Mini besan chillas or vegetable upma are excellent alternatives to fried starters. They deliver complex carbs and protein, keep hunger under control and still feel festive, especially when served hot with green chutney.

Why smart snacks matter at New Year parties

New Year's celebrations often stretch late into the night. When snacks lack protein or fibre, hunger returns quickly, leading to overeating, bloating and that familiar “why did I eat so much?” feeling the next morning. Smart snacks don’t restrict fun. They simply slow things down, help guests feel satisfied and keep energy steady through the countdown.

As Simrat Kathuria puts it, “When snacks keep you full, you enjoy the party more, because food stops being the main event.”

The New Year party rule to remember

You don’t need to avoid snacks to start the year well. You just need snacks that respect your body while you celebrate. This New Year, let your party be joyful and thoughtful. Because the best celebrations are the ones you remember, not the ones you recover from.

