Ramadan 2025: Foods you should avoid to prevent dehydration during Roza Some people abstain from drinking water during Roza and this can make the body dehydrated and there might also be a loss of electrolytes. Here are some foods you should avoid to prevent dehydration during Roza.

Ramadan is considered to be the most auspicious month of the year. It is the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar and this year, it began on March 2 after the crescent moon was spotted on March 1. During Ramadan, it is customary for Muslims to observe fasts from sunrise to sunset which is also known as Roza.

People eat the first meal of the day before daybreak which is known as Suhoor and the next meal after sunset which is known as Iftar. Between Suhoor and Iftaar, people only drink water and other beverages such as lemon water and coconut water among others. However, some people also abstain from drinking water. With such long hours of fasting, it is natural for the body to get dehydrated and there might also be a loss of electrolytes.

When your body gets dehydrated, there are several health risks. Therefore, it is important that you prevent dehydration and to do so you need to avoid certain foods while observing Roza. Here are some foods you should avoid to prevent dehydration during Roza.

Salty Foods

Foods high in salt like chips, pickles, canned foods and processed meats cause the body to pull water from the cells which eventually leads to increased thirst during the day. This can make it harder to stay hydrated between Iftar and Suhoor.

Caffeinated Beverages

Coffee, tea and sodas contain caffeine which is a natural diuretic. This means they increase urine production, leading to faster dehydration. Since you can’t drink during the day, it’s best to avoid caffeinated drinks during Suhoor.

Sugary Foods and Drinks

High-sugar foods such as sweets, sugary pastries and drinks like sodas and energy drinks, can cause a rapid spike in blood sugar, followed by a crash which can leave you feeling more thirsty. These can also lead to problems with water retention, thereby, making it harder to stay hydrated.

Alcoholic Beverages

Although not common during Ramadan, some people might drink alcohol during Iftar. Alcohol is a diuretic and increases fluid loss from the body, leading to dehydration. It's best to avoid alcohol completely during Ramadan to keep yourself hydrated.

Fried Foods

Fried foods like fried chicken or French fries are usually high in sodium and unhealthy fats both of which can cause dehydration. These foods are harder to digest and can leave you feeling sluggish, reducing the body's ability to stay hydrated.

