International Women's Day 2025: 5 fearless freedom fighters who choose country over comfort Meet the brave women who fought for freedom and independence. Know the inspiring stories of 5 fearless female freedom fighters who put country before comfort. Celebrate their courage and legacy on International Women's Day 2025.

The story of India's struggle for independence is one of fortitude, tenacity, and sacrifice, profoundly anchored in the people's love and patriotism. On a fascinating trip through the chapters of India's war for independence, the attention moves to a group of remarkable women who, against the difficult backdrop of their time, played key roles in shaping our country's fate. These women transformed ordinary situations into exceptional milestones, exemplifying the essence of empowerment and tenacity that helped India achieve sovereignty. On the occasion of International Women's Day, here are the top five women independence warriors who left an indelible mark and continue to inspire generations with their bravery and devotion.

1. Rani Lakshmibai

Rani Lakshmibai, Queen of Jhansi, was one of India's most iconic characters and a symbol of resistance to British authority. Leading her army into battle during the 1857 insurrection, she impressed many people with her brave leadership. Her tenacity in the face of hardship, battling until her last breath, remains a source of inspiration for those seeking courage and strength.

2. Sarojini Naidu

Sarojini Naidu, known as the "Nightingale of India," was a poet and a staunch supporter of India's independence. She was a significant figure in the Civil Disobedience Movement and the Quit India Movement when she collaborated with Mahatma Gandhi and others. Sarojini became the first woman to serve as president of the Indian National Congress, influencing the path of India's freedom war.

3. Aruna Assaf Ali

Aruna Asaf Ali is known as the "Grand Old Lady of the Independence Movement" because of her unwavering attitude. She was a significant figure in the Quit India Movement, famously flying the Indian flag at the Gowalia Tank Maidan in Mumbai in 1942, a strong symbol of resistance to British oppression. Aruna's involvement in underground groups and her unwavering fight for India's independence elevated her to the status of a national hero.

4. Kamala Nehru

Kamala Nehru, the wife of Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first Prime Minister, was actively involved in the Indian National Congress and the freedom struggle. Her strong participation in rallies, civil disobedience, and advocacy for women's rights demonstrated her leadership abilities. Despite health issues, Kamala fought for India's freedom, motivating many women to join the cause.

5. Begum Hazrat Mahal

Begum Hazrat Mahal, the courageous queen of Awadh, was a significant leader in the 1857 Revolt against the British. She battled courageously to maintain her country after her husband was exiled and was instrumental in mobilising armies to oppose British dominance. Begum Hazrat Mahal's contribution is a strong reminder of the role women played in resisting colonial oppression.

ALSO READ: When is International Women's Day 2025? Know theme, history, significance and more