When is International Women's Day 2025? Know theme, history, significance and more

Every year, the world celebrates International Women's Day. The day honours women's contributions in a variety of sectors, raises awareness about gender equality, and encourages empowerment and pay fairness. It also celebrates women's social, economic, cultural, and political accomplishments while pushing for their rights worldwide. If you are commemorating Women's Day or have a special woman in your life, you should be aware of the day's significance, as well as the date, theme, and other details.

When is International Women's Day?

Every year on March 8, Women's Day is honored. This year, it falls on a Saturday. The Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the most progressive and universally agreed worldwide framework for women's and girls' rights, marks its 30th anniversary this year, making it especially significant.

In terms of legal protection, service accessibility, youth participation, and a movement against societal norms, stereotypes, and obsolete ideas, the declaration transformed the agenda for women's rights.

Women's Day 2025: Theme

The theme for International Women's Day 2025 will be "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment." To build a feminist future in which all people are treated equally, this year's theme calls for action to grant women equal rights, power, and opportunities.

The UN believes that teaching the next generation's youth, particularly young women and teenage girls, to be long-term change agents is critical to achieving this goal.

Women's Day 2025: History and Significance

Women's Day originated in the early 1900s when labor movements expressed their displeasure with terrible working conditions amid growing industrialization. In the meantime, the United States established National Women's Day in 1909. Clara Zetkin proposed the notion of International Women's Day in 1910, and the first commemorations were held in many countries in 1911.

Since 1917, when Russian women went on strike, March 8 has been recognized as International Women's Day. Last but not least, in 1975, International Women's Day received legal recognition from the United Nations. International Women's Day promotes discourse on legislation and societal norms that affect women's lives, ensuring global unity among women from all walks of life.

