Ramadan 2022: Food delicacies you must try this time of year

The holy month of Ramadan has begun. During this period, people observe fast known as ‘Roza’ for the entire day without even drinking water. The preparations for enjoying this festival had already begun a month ago. During this whole month, the devotees get up before sunrise to consume Sehri, which helps them to remain energized the whole day. Only after their evening prayers do they break their fast to enjoy an iftar meal. Here is a list of a few mouthwatering dishes you can try this Ramadan.

Shawarma

Shawarma is a healthy chicken dish that you can try. People love to have it in different types and combinations. Some try it without bread, only with salad. It hits the right spot and is quite filling as it satisfies the craving of eating some tasty food.

Biryani

You can break your fast with this evergreen dish anytime. Biryani which has been originated in India is loved by many. People love to have their biryani with multiple combinations, such as meat, fish, eggs, or vegetables.

Kababs

You must grace your dining table with kababs during the month of Ramadan. It is made in different varieties like Seekh Kabab, Reshmi Kabab, Galouti Kabab, Doner Kabab among others. It can be served with biryani, salads, sauces, wraps, or sandwiches.

Sandwich

You can also try making delicious crunchy sandwiches, which are served with sauce, chutney, or soup. A sandwich is an easy go-to recipe as you can make it filling according to your choice. Most people like to go with vegetable sandwiches or chicken club sandwiches.

Fruit chaat

You can also try spiced fruit salad during this time. As fruits are full of nutrients, they will make you healthy. It can be made with any combination of fruits that you like. And adding chaat masala to your fruit chaat will do wonders.

Falooda

No one can resist falooda, as it's the most tempting colorful drink. This delicious concoction gives instant energy, and helps to cool down during the hot summer months. Falooda gives you the sense of satisfaction and happiness that no other drink can.

Cutlets

Make this juicy, flavoursome, and mouthwatering dish in a few minutes. Cutlets are loved by many people. It is made up of a thin slice of meat from the leg or ribs of mutton, veal, pork, or chicken. Most people prefer to have beef or keema cutlets during the month of Ramadan.

Masala Shikanji

It's the most comforting beverage which can be made in a jiffy. It has a lot of Vitamin C that helps our body to breathe and rejuvenate for long fasting hours during Ramadan.

Mutton samosa

This triangular snack is an awesome option to try this month. The thin crust of this snack which is either fried or baked is filled with mutton masala and other spices. It can be paired with ketchup or mint chutney.

Chole masala

Chole masala Is a crowd-pleaser, with an amazing taste and aroma. Ramadan will be incomplete without having chole masala. Try out this special dish which is made of chickpea called chana or Kala chana and other spices.