Radish in winters: 5 benefits of adding mooli to your diet you must know

5 benefits of adding radish to your winter diet.

Radish is easily available in winter. Its consumption has a positive effect on health. Doctors also recommend eating radish to stay healthy in winter. It contains iron, calcium, vitamin-A, B, C, protein, sulfur, sodium, magnesium and iodine, which are beneficial in many diseases. Let's know everything about the benefits of radish.

Helpful in controlling sugar level

According to health experts, consuming radish keeps the kidneys healthy. It does not cause water deficiency in the body. It also flushes out toxins. Radish can also prove beneficial for the liver. Many researches have shown that radish is not only beneficial for the kidneys but also for the liver. For this, you can consume radish in winter.

High blood pressure remains under control

Potassium is found in abundance in radish. Its consumption keeps high blood pressure under control. According to health experts, eating potassium-rich food helps in controlling high blood pressure. Also, anthocyanin is found in radish, which helps in smooth blood circulation in the body.

Treats urinary disorders

A patient who has intermittent urination should consume radish. It is beneficial for the problem of intermittent urination. Drinking radish juice also provides relief for urinary disorders.

The digestive system becomes stronger

Radish proven to help cure stomach-related disorders. It contains insoluble fibre in abundance. Consumption of fibre-rich food strengthens the digestive system. In simple words, fibre makes the digestion process smooth. Apart from this, the consumption of radish also relieves the problem of constipation. You can consume radish juice.

Beneficial in reducing inflammation

The benefits of eating radish are also found in the problem of swelling. To treat swelling, consume 1-2 grams of radish seeds along with 5 grams of sesame seeds. Doing this two or three times a day cures swelling.

