Popular Indian spice mix ranks second in Taste Atlas's '10 Best Spice Blends' list | Check details

Taste Atlas, the leading online platform for food and drink recommendations, has recently published its list of the world's top 10 best spice blends. From the many diverse and flavorful blends from different cultures, one popular Indian spice mix stands out and ranks 2nd on the coveted '10 Best Spice Blends' list. Known for its rich and aromatic taste, this spice mix is an integral part of Indian cuisine. Used in various dishes, this spice mix is made of traditional spices like cumin, coriander, cardamom, and turmeric, which add a deep complexity to any dish in which it is used. This spice mix is not only loved by Indians but has also gained popularity worldwide for its unique and delicious flavour profile.

With a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars, garam masala has been awarded the second position. With a 4.7-star rating, Merquén, a traditional Chilean spice blend got the first spot followed by garam masala, a traditional Indian spice mix. With a 4.4-star rating, Za’atar from Lebanon has been awarded the third position. Other spices included in the list are Jerk Seasoning from Jamaica, Shichimi Togarashi from Japan, Ras El Hanout from Morocco, Berbere from Ethiopia, Sharena Sol from Bulgaria, Khmeli Suneli from Georgia and Pesteda from Italy.

Take a look at the list here:

As per TasteAtlas, Garam masala is “an intensely aromatic blend that enhances dishes with its complex flavours.”

How to make garam masala at home:

Ingredients

Half a cup of cumin

Half cardamom

1/4 cup black pepper

1/4 coriander seeds

3-4 dried red chillies

Three tablespoons of fennel

Two tablespoons of cloves

10 cinnamon sticks

4-5 bay leaves

Two teaspoons of Shah Jeera

A teaspoon of nutmeg

Half a teaspoon of ginger powder.

Method:

Step 1 - Roast coriander seeds in a nonstick pan on low flame.

Step 2 - Once aromatic, roast cumin seeds, shah jeera, black pepper, and dry red chillies till crisp.

Step 3- Now take it out from the pan and roast all the spices except ginger powder in a pan on medium flame.

Step 4- Make sure that the spices do not burn, when the fragrance starts coming from them, take them out and put them in the mixer jar.

Step 5- Grind all the whole spices in a mixer to make a coarse masala.

Step 6- Add ginger powder to this mixture and keep it in an airtight container.

While cooking any delicious dishes like Chicken Curry, Rogan Josh and more, add garam masala at the end and cook for a minute. The taste of the dish will automatically increase.

