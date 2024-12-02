Taste Atlas Best Fried Chicken Dishes List: THIS chicken dish from Chennai grabs third spot | Full List

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Chicken 65 from India grabs third spot in Taste Atlas 'Best Fried Chicken' list.

Chicken 65, a spicy and flavorful fried chicken dish from India, has recently stormed the world after being ranked 3rd on Taste Atlas's global 'Best Fried Chicken Dishes' list. This achievement has brought immense pride to the Indian culinary scene and has put Chicken 65 on the map as one of the must-try dishes for fried chicken lovers around the world.

For those who do not know what Chicken 65 is, it is a popular dish that originated in Chennai, India, in the 1960s. The name 'Chicken 65' is said to have been inspired by the fact that it was the 65th item on the menu of a famous restaurant in Chennai.

The current best-fried chicken dishes list includes fried chicken dishes from different Asian countries. Korean Fried Chicken (Chikin) has topped the list, followed by Karaage from Japan. Fried Chicken secured the 4th position and Ayam Goreng, the fifth position. Other Asian dishes among the top 10 are Chinese Crispy fried chicken (Zhaziji), Taiwanese Popcorn Chicken and Indonesian Ayam penyet.

Take a look below:

So, what is so special about Chicken 65?

Chicken 65 is different from other fried chicken preparations because of its unique spice flavour, which gives it an extraordinary taste. The tanginess, spiciness, and savoury tastes blend to create an orchestra of flavours in every piece, leaving a lingering aftertaste that makes you ask for more.

