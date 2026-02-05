Popcorn, yoghurt and more: AIIMS gastroenterologist rates snacks for gut health An AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist ranks 10 popular snacks on a scale of 1 to 10 for liver and gut health. From popcorn to yoghurt, know which snacks help or harm digestion.

New Delhi:

When it comes to snacking, most of us reach for whatever is quick and satisfying. But not every snack is kind to your gut or liver. To help people make better everyday choices, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford, has ranked 10 commonly eaten snacks on a scale of 1 to 10, based on how supportive they are for digestive and liver health.

Snacking between meals is something almost everyone does, often without much thought. Because it’s so spontaneous, it’s easy to overlook the nutritional quality of what we’re eating. Dr Sethi explains that snacks rich in fibre, healthy fats, protein and probiotics can significantly benefit long-term health, while heavily processed foods may place extra strain on digestion and liver function.

Best-Rated Snacks for Gut and Liver Health

Seeds - 10/10

Mixed seeds such as chia, basil and flaxseed top the list. They are rich in fibre and anti-inflammatory compounds that nourish gut bacteria and support metabolic health.

Nuts - 10/10

Nuts are another excellent option. They provide healthy fats, fibre and sustained energy, helping digestion while supporting overall metabolism.

Plain Greek Yoghurt - 9/10

Unsweetened Greek yoghurt is high in protein and probiotics, making it great for digestion and gut bacteria. Dr Sethi also points out that plain yoghurt (dahi) is a good alternative.

Fruit with Nut Butter - 8/10

Pairing fruit with nut butter balances natural sugars with fats and fibre, helping stabilise blood sugar and keep you fuller for longer.

Roasted Chickpeas - 8/10

Chickpeas are packed with plant protein and resistant starch, which acts as a prebiotic and feeds beneficial gut microbes.

Dark Chocolate (70% cocoa or higher) - 7/10

In moderation, dark chocolate provides antioxidants that may support gut health. Portion control, however, is key.

Air-Popped Popcorn - 7/10

This unexpected contender is a whole-grain, fibre-rich snack. Just avoid the buttery, sugary movie-theatre versions.

Protein Bars - 5/10

While convenient, many protein bars are highly processed and contain hidden sugars and seed oils, which lowers their overall health value.

Crackers and Chips - 3/10

Made mostly from refined carbohydrates and processed oils, these offer little benefit for digestion or liver health.

Cookies and Candy - 1/10

Although tempting, sugary treats provide minimal nutrition and can spike blood sugar without offering any gut or liver support.

