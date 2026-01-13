Pongal dish explained: Popular types of Pongal and step-by-step Ven Pongal recipe Pongal is more than a festival dish. From Ven Pongal to Sakkarai Pongal, here are the popular types of Pongal and an easy recipe to make it at home.

Pongal is more than just a festival; it is a celebration on a plate. Deeply rooted in South Indian culture, Pongal represents gratitude, abundance and the joy of harvest. It is a comforting rice dish which is traditionally prepared during the Pongal festival. It is offered to the Sun God before being shared with family and friends.

The dish 'Pongal' comes in various forms, each with its own taste and significance. Here’s a closer look at the different types of Pongal and a simple step-by-step guide to making this timeless delicacy at home.

What is Pongal?

The word 'Pongal' literally means 'to boil over', symbolising prosperity and overflowing happiness. The dish is made by cooking rice and lentils together until soft and creamy.

Popular types of Pongal

Ven Pongal (Savoury Pongal) Sakkarai Pongal (Sweet Pongal) Milagu Pongal (Pepper Pongal) Thinai Pongal (Foxtail Millet Pongal)

Ven Pongal: Ingredients you need

​½ cup raw rice

¼ cup yellow moong dal

3 cups water

2 tablespoons ghee

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 teaspoon crushed black pepper

1 inch of ginger, finely chopped

A handful of cashews

Salt to taste

Step-by-step guide to make classic Ven Pongal

Dry roast the moong dal on low heat until aromatic. This enhances flavour and helps with digestion.

Wash rice and roasted dal together. Pressure cook with water and salt until soft and mushy.

Heat the ghee in a pan. Add cumin seeds, black pepper, ginger and cashews. Fry until cashews turn golden.

Pour the tempering over the cooked rice-dal mixture. Mix well and simmer for a few minutes until creamy.

Serve Ven Pongal hot with coconut chutney, sambar or a drizzle of extra ghee.

Pongal is loved not just for its taste but also for its simplicity and nourishment. It brings together tradition, health and comfort in every spoonful.