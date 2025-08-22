Nutritionist-approved Paryushan diet: What to eat for energy during fasting Paryushan Parva is here. Discover expert-recommended foods, diet tips, and Jain-friendly recipes to keep your fasting meals nutritious and energising.

New Delhi:

Paryushan Parva is the holiest festival in Jainism, observed for 8 to 10 days, which involves fasting. Paryushan fasting involves various levels of self-restraint, from avoiding food after sunset to complete abstinence from food and water for one or more days, with options like eating only one meal a day or a special bland meal consisting of boiled grains and pulses and in some cases without any added spices or other flavourings.

According to Ms Vedika Premani, Clinical Dietitian, Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, dietary restrictions are maintained to minimise harm to live organisms by avoiding root vegetables, leafy greens, and processed foods, and meals are consumed before sunset.

Protein and Nutrient-Rich Foods Allowed in Paryushan Diet

For people who are following Paryushan Parv by consuming meals at least once a day can make the diet very well balanced with protein, fibre, carbohydrates, fat and micronutrients.

Ensure the diet includes dals and pulses like moong dal, chana dal, and rajma, along with dairy like milk and paneer; nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds and chia seeds.

Healthy and Delicious Dishes to Include in Paryushan Meals

Healthy and interesting dishes that can be incorporated in a Paryushan Diet include moong rassa, tadka rice, dhokla, chana chaat, dosas, ghatta curry, thepla, dal dhokli, baked dal kachoris, handvo, kadhi, muthia, moong khakhra, and boiled peanuts chaat.

Impact of Avoiding Fruits and Vegetables During Paryushan

However, if a food group like fruits and vegetables are avoided only for a period of 8-10 days, it would not impact in the long run because it is followed for a short duration of time, and some of the nutrients present in them can be replaced by the foods that can be consumed in the Paryushan Diet.

If the type of fasting followed by the individual permits, it is recommended to stay well hydrated throughout the day and consume small protein-packed snacks as mentioned earlier with the major meals to ensure one is active and energised throughout the day.