Odisha's Red Ant Chutney gets GI tag: Top 5 benefits of this superfood

Odisha is known for its rich cultural heritage, stunning beaches, and delicious seafood. However, there is another hidden gem that is gaining attention in the food world – the Red Ant Chutney. Recently, this traditional chutney of Odisha has been granted the coveted Geographical Indication (GI) tag. This recognition has put the spotlight on this unique superfood and its numerous benefits. In this article, we will explore the top 5 benefits of Odisha's Red Ant Chutney.

Boosts Immunity

Red Ant Chutney, also known as "Kai Chutney", is made from a unique combination of red ants and their eggs. These ants are known for their medicinal properties and are collected from anthills found in the forests of Odisha. The chutney is prepared by roasting the ants with spices like cumin, coriander, and red chilli powder. The result is a tangy and spicy condiment that not only adds flavour to your meals but also boosts your immune system. The high content of Vitamin C in red ants helps strengthen the immune system and fight against infections.

Rich in Nutrients

Red Ant Chutney is a powerhouse of nutrients. Besides being a rich source of Vitamin C, it also contains essential minerals like calcium, iron, and magnesium. These minerals are necessary for maintaining bone health, regulating blood pressure, and boosting energy levels. The presence of antioxidants in red ants also helps in slowing down the ageing process and preventing chronic diseases.

Good for Digestion

Red Ant Chutney is also known for its digestive properties. The enzymes present in red ants help in breaking down food and improving digestion.

Promotes Weight Loss

Red Ant Chutney can be a great addition to any weight loss diet plan. The ants used in this chutney are low in calories and fat, making it a guilt-free condiment.

Medicinal Benefits

It is believed to have anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that can help in treating various ailments. In traditional Ayurvedic medicine, red ants are used to treat respiratory problems like asthma and bronchitis. They are also known to be effective in providing relief from joint pain and arthritis.

How to make Red Ant Chutney?

The main ingredient of this chutney is the red ant, which is found in abundance in the forests of Odisha. The ants are roasted, ground, and mixed with spices to create a tangy and spicy chutney that is commonly served as a condiment with rice, roti, or other dishes. The process of making this chutney involves carefully picking and cleaning the ants, roasting them on a hot pan, and then grinding them with spices like cumin, coriander, and red chilli powder. The result is a unique blend of flavours that is both spicy and sour, with a hint of smokiness from the roasted ants.

According to a report by Mint, a scientist at the Krishna Vision Centre, Jagannath Patra said, "When needed, leafy nests housing the ants are carefully plucked from their host trees, then gathered in a bucket of water. After meticulous sorting and separation from leaves and debris, the preferred larval and adult stages of the ants are either consumed raw or transformed into a delectable 'chutney' through the addition of spicy ingredients."

With the GI tag, the production and sale of Red Ant Chutney will be regulated, ensuring that it stays true to its traditional recipe and ingredients. This recognition will also help in creating awareness about this unique superfood and its benefits. Moreover, it will provide economic benefits to the local communities who have been making this chutney for generations.