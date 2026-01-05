AIIMS, Harvard-trained doctor reveals what happens when you skip sugar for 14 days Giving up added sugar for two weeks can lead to changes in cravings, energy levels and metabolism. Here’s what an AIIMS-, Harvard- and Stanford-trained gastroenterologist says happens inside the body.

The body is slowly poisoned by sweets. Sweets and sugar are utilised in meals in a variety of ways. When you gradually develop a sugar addiction, you are unaware of it. The National Institute of Health states that consuming excessive amounts of sugar raises the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and non-alcoholic fatty liver. However, if you abstain from sugar for 14 days, your body may undergo numerous modifications. Giving off sugar for roughly two weeks will cause the body's complete system and function to resume.

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard and Stanford universities, has shared a post on Instagram in which he has talked about not consuming sugar for 14 days and the changes that take place in our body after that.

What will happen if you don't eat sugar for 14 days?

According to gastroenterologists, abstaining from sugar for 14 days can have numerous benefits for your gut and overall health. He emphasised that most people don't understand that sugar doesn't just increase calories; it also affects hunger, food cravings, insulin, and liver fat storage, all of which occur without your knowledge. Therefore, when you abstain from sugar for 14 days, you may experience these changes in your body.

Cravings

Headache

Tiredness

Irritability

Brain fog

This is due to the brain recalibrating. These aren't symptoms of sugar deficiency, but rather the body's transition to a better state, preparing itself for it. These are symptoms of that. Gradually, cravings decrease, energy stabilises, bloating decreases, afternoon fatigue decreases, and your insulin response improves.

These things contain more sugar

Sweets aren't just sugar. Many things contain high amounts of sugar without you even realising it. Drinks are especially high in sugar. Juices and flavoured yoghurts are also high in sugar. Cereals and bars, sauces and dressings, bakery products, and sweetened alcohols all contain added sugar.

Benefits of not eating sugar

When you eliminate sugar from your diet, you'll notice significant changes in your body after just 14-15 days. Your stomach starts to shrink. You sleep better, you understand hunger signals clearly, and you crave less. Fasting glucose improves. While there may not be a significant change in weight during this time, changes in metabolism are definitely noticeable. Abstaining from excess sugar for 14 days helps reduce sudden spikes in insulin levels, reduce the burden of sugar on the liver, reduce water retention, reset taste buds, and reduce body fat.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

