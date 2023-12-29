New Year 2023: Five easy-to-make Soju Cocktails for New Year celebration

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Easy-to-make Soju Cocktails for New Year celebration.

As we countdown to the end of 2022 and welcome the new year with open arms, it's time to start planning for the perfect New Year's Eve celebration. And what better way to ring in 2023 than with some delicious Soju cocktails?

For those who may not be familiar with Soju, it is a traditional Korean distilled beverage made from rice, wheat, or barley. It is often referred to as the "Korean vodka" and is a popular drink choice in many Asian countries.

So, if you want to add a little Korean flair to your New Year's Eve festivities, here are five easy-to-make Soju cocktails that will surely impress your guests.

Raspberry Soju Fizz

This refreshing cocktail is perfect for those who prefer a lighter and sweeter drink.

Ingredients:

60 ml of Soju

4-5 fresh raspberries

1 ounce of simple syrup

Club soda

Crushed ice

In a cocktail shaker, muddle the raspberries with the simple syrup. Add the Soju and some crushed ice, and shake well. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with crushed ice and top it off with club soda. Garnish with a few more raspberries, and your Raspberry Soju Fizz is ready to be sipped on while you watch the fireworks light up the sky.

Soju Sour

If you are a fan of classic cocktails, then this Soju Sour is a must-try for your New Year's Eve celebration.

Ingredients:

60 ml of Soju

30 ml of lemon juice

14 ml of simple syrup

1 egg white

Ice cubes

In a shaker, combine all the ingredients and shake vigorously for about 30 seconds. Add some ice cubes and shake again for another 15 seconds. Strain the mixture into a glass filled with ice and garnish with a lemon wedge. The egg white gives this cocktail a frothy texture, making it a delightfully smooth and tangy drink.

Soju Martini

A New Year's Eve celebration is incomplete without a martini, and this Soju Martini is an Asian twist on the classic cocktail.

Ingredients:

60 ml of Soju

30 ml of dry vermouth

1-2 drops of orange bitters

Ice cubes

Lemon peel for garnish

In a shaker, combine the Soju, dry vermouth, and orange bitters. Add some ice cubes and stir for about 30 seconds. Strain the mixture into a chilled martini glass and garnish with a lemon peel. This smooth and slightly sweet martini is perfect for those who prefer a more sophisticated and subtle drink.

Soju Sunrise

For a festive and colourful drink, try out this Soju Sunrise that is sure to brighten up your New Year's Eve party.

Ingredients:

60 ml of Soju

119 ml of orange juice

14 ml of grenadine

Ice cubes

Orange slice and maraschino cherry for garnish

Fill a glass with ice cubes and add the Soju and orange juice, leaving some space at the top. Slowly pour the grenadine over the back of a spoon to create a layered effect. Garnish with an orange slice and maraschino cherry, and you have a beautiful and delicious cocktail ready to be enjoyed.

Soju Sangria

Sangria is always a crowd-pleaser, and this Soju Sangria will be a hit at your New Year's Eve party.

Ingredients:

2 cups of Soju

1 cup of orange juice

1/2 cup of cranberry juice

1/4 cup of triple sec

1 apple, chopped into small cubes

1 orange, sliced

1/2 cup of frozen cranberries

Club soda

Ice cubes

In a pitcher, combine the Soju, orange juice, cranberry juice, and triple sec. Add the chopped apple, sliced orange, and frozen cranberries. Stir well and let it sit in the fridge for at least an hour. When ready to serve, fill a glass with ice cubes and pour in the sangria mix. Top it off with club soda for some fizz, and your Soju Sangria is ready to be enjoyed.

Remember to drink responsibly and have a happy and safe New Year's Eve!

