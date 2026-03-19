9 days, 9 recipes: Simple ayurvedic fasting foods for each day of Navratri

New Delhi:

Navratri, for a lot of people, looks like a food restriction phase on the surface. No grains, no regular meals, a shift in routine. But if you slow it down a bit, it is not really about cutting things out. It is more about changing how you eat, and why.

From an Ayurvedic point of view, this period sits right at a seasonal shift. And that matters. “Fasting during seasonal transitions is not about deprivation,” Dr Partap Chauhan explains, “it is about giving your digestive system a pause so it can reset and function better.” The idea is simple. Eat lighter. Let the body catch up.

Ayurvedic fasting during Navratri and why it matters

Before getting into food, the logic behind it helps. Digestion, or what Ayurveda calls agni, tends to fluctuate during seasonal changes. Not dramatically. But enough to affect how you process food.

“Light, easily digestible meals help maintain digestive balance without overburdening the system,” Dr Chauhan notes. It is not just about avoiding grains. It is about choosing foods that keep your energy steady and your system calm. You feel the difference when you do it right. Less heaviness. More clarity.

9 days, 9 recipes for Navratri fasting

There is no need to overcomplicate this. The meals are simple on purpose. That is the whole point.

Day 1: Sama rice khichdi with mild spices. Soft, warm, easy to digest.

Day 2: Roasted makhana with a pinch of rock salt and a bit of ghee. Light but satisfying.

Day 3: Lauki soup with jeera and ginger. Hydrating and gentle on the stomach.

Day 4: Kuttu roti with light curd. Balanced, but still easy.

Day 5: Sweet potato chaat with lemon and black pepper. Slightly filling, still clean.

Day 6: Sabudana khichdi with peanuts and curry leaves. Energy without heaviness.

Day 7: A simple fruit bowl. Apple, papaya, whatever is in season. Keep it fresh.

Day 8: Singhara flour pancakes with mint chutney. Light, but enough to keep you going.

Day 9: A mild vegetable stew with minimal oil. Soft, warm, and easy to close the cycle.

None of this is fancy. And that is intentional.

Why these Navratri fasting foods actually work

There is a pattern if you look closely. Warm food. Mild spices. Minimal oil. Nothing too dense.

“These foods support digestion without creating sluggishness,” Dr Chauhan explains. The goal is not to feel stuffed. It is to feel light, but still energised. A small shift in how you define “full”.

Ayurvedic fasting tips for Navratri

Food is the main part, but a few small habits can make things smoother.

Eat at regular times. Not random.

Do not overeat, even if the food is allowed.

Stick to warm meals instead of cold ones.

Sip warm water through the day.

“You do not need perfection,” Dr Chauhan says, in a more practical sense. Even a few of these changes can make the fast feel easier, and more effective.

What Navratri fasting does for your body

When done with some awareness, Navratri fasting stops feeling like a restriction. It becomes a reset. A way to clear things out, slowly.

“Giving the digestive system a break allows it to function more efficiently afterwards,” Dr Chauhan points out. And that is really what stays. That lightness. Hard to explain fully, but noticeable once you feel it.

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