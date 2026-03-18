Chaitra Navratri 2026: Dates, fasting rules, bhog list and meaning of the nine days

New Delhi:

Chaitra Navratri tends to arrive quietly. No sudden build-up, no loud shift. Just a gradual change in routine. People wake up a little earlier, eat differently, slow things down where they can. It feels lighter, but also more intentional.

In 2026, the festival begins on March 19 and continues till March 27, ending with Rama Navami. These nine days are dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga in her nine forms, often referred to as Navdurga. It also marks the start of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India, which is why the energy around it feels like a reset of sorts.

Chaitra Navratri 2026 dates and what they mark

The structure is simple. Nine days, nine forms, each with its own meaning.

March 19: Maa Shailputri

March 20: Maa Brahmacharini

March 21: Maa Chandraghanta

March 22: Maa Kushmanda

March 23: Maa Skandamata

March 24: Maa Katyayani

March 25: Maa Kalaratri

March 26: Maa Mahagauri (Ashtami)

March 27: Maa Siddhidatri (Rama Navami)

Each day is linked to a different aspect of energy. Strength, patience, courage, calm. It is less about memorising and more about staying connected to the flow of the nine days.

Fasting rules during Navratri, explained simply

Fasting during Navratri is common, but it is not always rigid. People follow it in different ways depending on what suits them.

Some widely followed practices:

Avoid onion, garlic, meat and alcohol

Stick to satvik (simple, clean) food

Many people eat once or twice a day instead of regularly

Some observe a full nine-day fast, others fast only on specific days like Ashtami

Focus is also on behaviour. Staying calm, avoiding anger, keeping things mentally clean

It is not just about food. The idea is discipline. A bit of restraint, physically and mentally.

Bhog for each day of Navratri

Offerings during Navratri are usually simple and symbolic. Each day has a traditional bhog linked to the form of the Goddess being worshipped.

Day 1 (Shailputri): Milk-based sweets

Day 2 (Brahmacharini): Sugar or jaggery

Day 3 (Chandraghanta): Milk or kheer

Day 4 (Kushmanda): Malpua

Day 5 (Skandamata): Bananas

Day 6 (Katyayani): Honey

Day 7 (Kalaratri): Jaggery

Day 8 (Mahagauri): Halwa, puri, coconut (also Kanya Puja)

Day 9 (Siddhidatri): Chickpeas and halwa

Nothing overly elaborate. Just consistent offerings, done with intention.

What the nine days really mean

On the surface, Navratri is about rituals. Fasting, prayers, daily puja. But underneath that, it leans more towards inner reset.

It is often seen as a period of:

Letting go of excess, whether in food or routine

Building discipline

Shifting focus inward

Starting fresh, mentally and emotionally

The nine forms of Durga are also symbolic. Together, they represent the full range of energy. From calm to fierce, from nurturing to powerful.

Why this period is considered important

Chaitra Navratri is linked with the idea of new beginnings. It aligns with the start of the Hindu lunar year and the arrival of spring, both seen as phases of renewal.

By the time the festival reaches Rama Navami, the ninth day, it marks both an ending and a start. The closing of the nine-day cycle, and the beginning of something new.

Not dramatic. Just steady. And, for many, quietly grounding.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information.

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