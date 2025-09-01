The most ordered dish in India, enjoyed 158 times a minute (spoiler: not butter chicken) September celebrates chicken, but India’s heart belongs to biryani. With 83M orders last year, it remains the nation’s most loved comfort food.

New Delhi:

September is an extra special month for foodies! It is a month dedicated to chicken dishes, and we don't need to tell you it is a wonderful time. However, have you ever wondered what India's most celebrated chicken dish is?

No other dish combines so much spice and love in India as Biryani. According to Swiggy’s ninth annual report, ‘How India Swiggy’d in 2024: with 83 million orders, Chicken Biryani was India’s most-ordered dish in 2024. That’s 158 plates every single minute, and with the 267 million orders Biryani has, it’s safe to say the love for Biryani has no end.

Chicken Biryani: The undisputed champion

Whether it’s a weekday lunch, a Sunday family treat, or a midnight craving, Chicken Biryani never fails to satisfy. No other dish comes close to its rich aroma, spiced layers, and melt-in-your-mouth chicken. It is India’s comfort food of choice, and the hallmark of its diverse cuisine. For nearly a decade, no other dish has come close to dethroning it.

The runners-up in the chicken league

But Biryani isn’t the only star in India’s chicken story. Other dishes had their moment in the spotlight, too:

Chicken Roll:

A handy favourite with 2.48 million orders, because nothing beats chicken wrapped in a fluffy paratha when you’re on the move.

Chicken Momos:

With 1.62 million orders, these steamed pockets of joy are to die for. Desi taste buds have fully embraced this Himalayan snack, and we love it.

Chicken Burger:

India’s beloved midnight treat is logging 1.84 million late-night orders. Without a doubt, India longs for a succulent snack once the clock strikes twelve.

Why chicken biryani matters during Chicken Month

National Chicken Month is about celebrating how this versatile protein finds its way into everyday lives and flavours. In India, Biryani is more than a dish: it’s a ritual, a comfort, and a celebration in itself.

Without a doubt, biryani’s versatility sets it apart, inviting all to fall in love with it. Each region contributes a distinct flair, whether it be the Hyderabadi style with its bold spices or the delicate slow-cooked Lucknowi biryani. It can be lavish, festive, or simply the comforting meal you rely on after a taxing day.

We all can agree on this (sorry vegetarians!), there’s something unbeatable about the combo of fragrant rice, tender chicken, and masala that hits all the right notes. Trends in food come and fade quickly. Still, Biryani stands unrivalled for its chicken recipes. While rolls, momos, and even burgers vie for a spot in late-night food runs and casual meals, Biryani’s superiority in cravings never wavers!