4-ingredient chicken recipes that save time and still taste amazing Only 4 ingredients. Zero fuss. These quick chicken recipes are warm, comforting, and perfect for anyone who’s hungry, tired, and short on time tonight.

New Delhi:

If you are pressed for time but want a nutritious, home-cooked meal, a good chicken recipe that needs only four ingredients can be a real lifesaver. These recipes are simple, tasty, and filling with little time or prep work but great flavour!

Whether you're a college student, a working parent or just someone trying to avoid takeout, these recipes prove that less really can be more. With a few pantry staples and a pack of chicken, dinner can be on the table in under 30 minutes.

Best 4-ingredient chicken recipes for simple cooking

1. Honey garlic chicken

Ingredients you need: thighs, garlic, honey, soy sauce

Steps to follow:

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan and sear the chicken thighs on both sides until golden brown.

Mince 2–3 garlic cloves and add to the pan. Sauté for 30 seconds.

Add 2 tablespoons of honey and 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Stir well.

Lower the heat and let it simmer until the sauce thickens and glazes the chicken.

2. Lemon herb grilled chicken

Ingredients you need: Chicken breasts, olive oil, lemon juice, mixed dried herbs

Steps to follow:

In a bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the juice of one lemon, and 1 teaspoon of dried herbs.

Coat the chicken breasts in the marinade and let them sit for 20–30 minutes.

Heat a grill pan and cook the chicken for 6–7 minutes on each side or until done.

Let it rest before slicing. Serve with a salad or wrap it in a pita.

3. Spicy yoghurt chicken

Ingredients you need: Chicken drumsticks, plain yoghurt, red chilli powder, salt

Steps to follow:

In a bowl, mix 1/2 cup of yoghurt with 1 teaspoon of red chilli powder and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.

Coat the chicken drumsticks evenly in the mixture and refrigerate for 15–20 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F).

Place the chicken on a baking tray and bake for 25–30 minutes, turning halfway through.

4. BBQ baked chicken

Ingredients you need: Chicken legs, barbecue sauce, garlic powder, black pepper

Steps to follow:

Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).

In a bowl, toss chicken legs with 1/2 cup of barbecue sauce, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

Arrange the chicken in a baking dish lined with foil.

Bake for 35–40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is sticky.

Now, even on the busy days, you can easily make a delicious meal!

