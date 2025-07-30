4-ingredient chicken recipes that save time and still taste amazing

If you are pressed for time but want a nutritious, home-cooked meal, a good chicken recipe that needs only four ingredients can be a real lifesaver. These recipes are simple, tasty, and filling with little time or prep work but great flavour!
Whether you're a college student, a working parent or just someone trying to avoid takeout, these recipes prove that less really can be more. With a few pantry staples and a pack of chicken, dinner can be on the table in under 30 minutes.
Best 4-ingredient chicken recipes for simple cooking
1. Honey garlic chicken
Ingredients you need: thighs, garlic, honey, soy sauce
Steps to follow:
- Heat a tablespoon of oil in a pan and sear the chicken thighs on both sides until golden brown.
- Mince 2–3 garlic cloves and add to the pan. Sauté for 30 seconds.
- Add 2 tablespoons of honey and 2 tablespoons of soy sauce. Stir well.
- Lower the heat and let it simmer until the sauce thickens and glazes the chicken.
2. Lemon herb grilled chicken
Ingredients you need: Chicken breasts, olive oil, lemon juice, mixed dried herbs
Steps to follow:
- In a bowl, mix 2 tablespoons of olive oil, the juice of one lemon, and 1 teaspoon of dried herbs.
- Coat the chicken breasts in the marinade and let them sit for 20–30 minutes.
- Heat a grill pan and cook the chicken for 6–7 minutes on each side or until done.
- Let it rest before slicing. Serve with a salad or wrap it in a pita.
3. Spicy yoghurt chicken
Ingredients you need: Chicken drumsticks, plain yoghurt, red chilli powder, salt
Steps to follow:
- In a bowl, mix 1/2 cup of yoghurt with 1 teaspoon of red chilli powder and 1/2 teaspoon of salt.
- Coat the chicken drumsticks evenly in the mixture and refrigerate for 15–20 minutes.
- Preheat the oven to 200°C (390°F).
- Place the chicken on a baking tray and bake for 25–30 minutes, turning halfway through.
4. BBQ baked chicken
Ingredients you need: Chicken legs, barbecue sauce, garlic powder, black pepper
Steps to follow:
- Preheat the oven to 190°C (375°F).
- In a bowl, toss chicken legs with 1/2 cup of barbecue sauce, 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.
- Arrange the chicken in a baking dish lined with foil.
- Bake for 35–40 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through and the sauce is sticky.
Now, even on the busy days, you can easily make a delicious meal!
