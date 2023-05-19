Mix THIS thing made from rose petals in milk for numerous health benefits | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Mix THIS thing made from rose petals in milk

Gulkand, which is prepared from rose petals, is rich in antibacterial and antifungal properties. You might be surprised to know that, due to its antibacterial properties, people use it to cure many skin problems. But today we are talking about the problems of summer, and then we will talk about its effect, which is cold. In such a situation, when you mix it with your milk and drink it, it can cool your stomach and remove many problems. So, let's know the recipe for gulkand milk and its benefits.

Gulkand milk recipe:

To prepare this milk, first take a glass of milk and heat it. Now add 1 to 2 spoons of gulkand to it and let it mix well. After this, let the milk cool down a bit and keep it in a bottle. Then keep this bottle in the fridge. Now drink this milk whenever you want.

Gulkand milk benefits:

1. This milk cools the stomach

Drinking gulkand milk in the summer will not only make your mind happy but will also work to cool your stomach. Actually, the cool effect of Gulkand works to cool the layers and pH level of the stomach. This does not cause acidity and keeps the stomach cool.

2. This milk removes the burning sensation in the feet

This milk can be very helpful in removing the burning sensation in the feet. Actually, there is a burning sensation in the feet in the summer due to two reasons: first, a lack of hydration and second, increased body heat. In such a situation, drinking this milk can help you overcome both problems.

3. This milk reduces mouth ulcers

Due to the heat and infection of the stomach, there may be repeated blisters in the mouth. In such a situation, this milk with gulkand can help reduce the heat in the stomach. Apart from this, this milk also reduces mouth ulcers because Gulkand is antibacterial, which can reduce mouth infections.

Also read: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cannes 2023 bold red carpet look leaves netizens divided | Photos

Also read: Hailey Bieber looks glamorous in white corset dress and black gown. See pictures.

Read More Lifestyle News