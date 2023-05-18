Hailey Bieber looks glamorous in white corset dress and black gown. See pictures.

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @HAILEYBIEBER Hailey Bieber shares her latest looks from her recent trip to London on social media. Check out her pictures.

The Rhode Skin founder Hailey Bieber has been quite active on social media space lately. Hailey took to Instagram to share a series of photos, treating fans to a good look at the outfits she wore on her first day in London. She is currently in London to celebrate the launch of her beauty line. In the photos shared, she can be seen donning a total of three outfits. She was seen looking extremely gorgeous in a white, strapless corset co-ord dress. Her hair was styled in a sleek look, while she accessorized the outfit with minimal gold jewelry including a pair of earrings and a watch.

In a few photos, Hailey was seen exuding boss-babe vibes in a black, full-sleeved, skin-tight gown. She styles her hair in a sleek bun. She accessorized her look with a black belt on her waist and golden hoop earrings. She also sported glossy lips. She captioned the post, “London Day 1”.

In a couple of other photos, the 26-year-old model posed with her close friend Justine Skyne, who was seen dressed in all black.

Continuing her style streak, Hailey wowed in a strapless silver sequin dress for dinner with Justin Bieber before heading back to the Rhode launch party. She paired the midi design with grey count shoes and a black handbag. Her only accessories were a pair of oversized silver earrings.

According to a report in Sunday Times, Hailey Bieber shared that she fears having babies with Justin Bieber and even hinted that the reason is how she gets trolled by Selena Gomez’s fans. When asked about her plans to have kids with Justin, Hailey Baldwin expressed, “I literally cry about this all the time. I want kids so bad, but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them if they feel loved and safe.”

