Milk chai vs black tea vs green tea: Which is healthier for daily drinking? Is milk chai really unhealthy compared to black or green tea? A diabetologist explains how sugar, snacking and frequency matter more than the tea itself.

New Delhi:

If you are truly a desi at heart, you know that tea is the lifeline of India. It is hard to imagine a day without a steaming cup of tea while we spill the tea with our loved ones. But as conversations around diabetes, weight gain and metabolic health grow louder, a familiar question keeps coming up: Is our everyday tea habit helping or hurting us? And if we must choose, is milk chai worse than green or black tea?

According to Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD – Diabetology at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, the answer isn’t as simple as declaring one tea “good” and another “bad”. “The issue rarely starts with the tea itself,” he explains. “It’s the way people consume tea, how often they drink it, and what they eat with it that makes the real difference.”

Is milk chai bad for health?

Milk chai remains the most popular choice, and for good reason. It’s warming, filling and emotionally satisfying. From a health perspective, milk chai on its own isn’t harmful. The problem begins when sugar and frequency creep up.

Many people drink three to four cups of sweet chai daily, unknowingly consuming 20–25 grams of added sugar just from tea. Because this sugar comes in liquid form, it causes quick glucose spikes without providing satiety. Over time, this pattern encourages fat storage around the abdomen, increasing diabetes risk.

Milk also slows digestion slightly, which means sugar stays in circulation longer. “One cup of sweet chai isn’t dangerous,” says Dr Negalur. “But multiple cups combined with biscuits or fried snacks can quietly strain blood sugar control.”

Is black tea a healthier alternative?

Black tea removes milk from the equation, which automatically lowers calorie intake. It’s also rich in polyphenols, plant compounds linked to improved heart health and better insulin sensitivity in some studies.

However, black tea loses its advantage if sugar is added generously. Many people assume switching from milk chai to black tea is a health upgrade, but if the sugar remains the same, the metabolic impact doesn’t change much.

Black tea works best when taken plain or lightly sweetened, and ideally without processed snacks on the side.

Green tea benefits and limitations

Green tea often gets the “healthiest” label, and not without reason. It contains catechins, antioxidants linked to improved metabolism and reduced inflammation. For people with insulin resistance or prediabetes, unsweetened green tea may offer mild benefits.

But Dr Negalur stresses realism. “Health benefits only matter if you actually enjoy what you’re drinking,” he says. Forcing down green tea while craving chai often leads people back to sugar-laden alternatives later in the day.

Green tea works best as an addition, not a replacement, especially for those who genuinely like its taste and can drink it without sweeteners.

The real problem with tea-time habits

Across all three options, the biggest problem isn’t the tea, it’s tea-time behaviour. Biscuits, rusk, namkeen, samosas and pakoras are habitual companions, loaded with refined carbs, salt and unhealthy fats. Because tea-time feels informal, portions tend to be underestimated.

“People often snack because it’s tea-time, not because they’re hungry,” Dr Negalur notes. Repeated daily, this habit contributes to weight gain and declining insulin sensitivity.

Which tea is the best?

There’s no single winner, only smarter choices.

If you love milk chai, keep it to one or two cups, reduce sugar gradually, and rethink the snacks.

If you prefer black tea, drink it with minimal or no sugar.

If green tea suits you, enjoy it unsweetened, but don’t force it.

“Tea doesn’t need to disappear from your routine,” says Dr Negalur. “It just needs to be consumed mindfully.”

The healthiest tea is the one you can drink without excess sugar, without constant snacking, and without overdoing the quantity. Chai doesn’t become unhealthy overnight; it becomes unhealthy when comfort turns into constant consumption.

In the end, it’s not about choosing the ‘right’ tea. It’s about building better habits around the cup you already love.

Also read: I stopped drinking tea first thing in the morning; this is how my body reacted