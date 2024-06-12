Mad over Mangoes? Try these 5 mouthwatering mango dessert recipes to cool you down this summer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL 5 mango dessert recipes to cool you down this summer

Summer is synonymous with juicy, ripe mangoes; a fruit that brings joy with every bite. If you're mad over mangoes, you're in for a treat! Whether you're hosting a summer party or simply want to enjoy a refreshing treat, desserts made with mangoes will leave you feeling cool and satisfied. From mango sorbet to mango sticky rice, here are five delicious mango dessert recipes that will not only satisfy your sweet tooth but also help you beat the summer heat.

1. Mango Sorbet

Ingredients:

3 ripe mangoes

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tablespoon lime juice\

Instructions:

Peel and dice the mangoes.

Blend the mangoes until smooth.

In a small pot, dissolve the sugar in water over medium heat to make a simple syrup. Let it cool.

Combine the mango puree, simple syrup, and lime juice.

Pour the mixture into a shallow dish and freeze, stirring every 30 minutes until firm.

2. Mango Lassi

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes

2 cups plain yogurt

1/2 cup milk

2 tablespoons honey or sugar

A pinch of cardamom powder

Instructions:

Peel and chop the mangoes.

Blend the mangoes, yogurt, milk, and honey or sugar until smooth.

Add a pinch of cardamom powder and blend again.

Serve chilled.

3. Mango Coconut Chia Pudding

Ingredients:

2 ripe mangoes

1 cup coconut milk

1/4 cup chia seeds

2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup

Instructions:

Peel and puree the mangoes.

In a bowl, mix the coconut milk, chia seeds, and honey or maple syrup.

Stir in half of the mango puree.

Refrigerate for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Serve topped with the remaining mango puree.

4. Mango Cheesecake

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups crushed graham crackers

1/4 cup melted butter

2 cups cream cheese

1 cup sugar

1 cup mango puree

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

Instructions:

Mix the graham crackers and melted butter, and press into the bottom of a springform pan.

Beat the cream cheese and sugar until smooth.

Add the mango puree and vanilla extract, and mix well.

Beat in the eggs, one at a time.

Pour the mixture over the crust.

Bake at 350°F (175°C) for about 45 minutes, or until the centre is set.

Let it cool and refrigerate before serving.

5. Mango Sticky Rice

Ingredients:

1 cup glutinous rice

1 1/2 cups coconut milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 ripe mangoes

Instructions:

Cook the glutinous rice according to package instructions.

In a pot, heat the coconut milk, sugar, and salt until the sugar dissolves.

Pour half of the coconut milk mixture over the cooked rice and mix well.

Let it sit for 20 minutes to absorb the flavours.

Slice the mangoes.

Serve the sticky rice with the remaining coconut milk mixture and mango slices.

These recipes are not only easy to make but also showcase the versatility of mangoes. Enjoy the season of mangoes with these delightful recipes!

