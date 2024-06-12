Naan without tandoor? Know how to make crispy, fluffy bread, RECIPE inside

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how to make crispy, fluffy naan, RECIPE inside

Naan, the beloved Indian flatbread, is renowned for its crispy exterior and fluffy interior, traditionally baked in a tandoor, a clay oven. However, fear not if you don't have a tandoor at home! With a few simple ingredients and techniques, you can still recreate the delightful texture and taste of naan right in your kitchen.

The secret to crispy and fluffy naan without a tandoor lies in two crucial steps - the dough preparation and the cooking method. Here is the step-by-step recipe to knead the perfect dough of the naan:

Dough Preparation

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

2 tablespoons melted butter or ghee

3/4 cup lukewarm water

Instructions:

In a mixing bowl, combine the lukewarm water, sugar, and yeast. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes until it becomes frothy.

Add the flour, salt, yogurt, and melted butter or ghee to the yeast mixture. Mix until it forms a dough.

Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface for about 5-7 minutes until it becomes smooth and elastic.

Place the dough in a greased bowl, cover it with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rest in a warm place for about 1-2 hours or until it doubles in size.

Cooking Method

Now, onto the cooking method. While you won't have the traditional tandoor, you can still achieve excellent results using a skillet or a grill.

Skillet Method:

Heat a skillet or a non-stick pan over medium-high heat.

Divide the dough into equal-sized balls.

Roll out each ball into an oval or round shape, about 1/4 inch thick.

Place one naan onto the heated skillet and cook for about 1-2 minutes, or until bubbles start to form on the surface.

Flip the naan and cook for an additional 1-2 minutes, or until it puffs up and develops golden brown spots.

Brush with melted butter or ghee before serving.

Grill Method:

Preheat your grill to medium-high heat.

Roll out the dough balls into naan shapes.

Place the naan directly onto the grill grates and cook for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until it's cooked through and has grill marks.

Remove from the grill and brush with melted butter or ghee.

Recipe of Crispy and Fluffy Naan

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon active dry yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons plain yogurt

2 tablespoons melted butter or ghee

3/4 cup lukewarm water

Instructions:

Prepare the dough following the instructions above.

Choose your preferred cooking method (skillet or grill).

Cook the naan until crispy and golden brown, following the detailed steps for your chosen method.

Brush with melted butter or ghee and serve hot.

With this simple recipe and cooking method, you can enjoy homemade naan that rivals the authentic taste and texture of the one baked in a tandoor. Whether paired with your favourite curry or enjoyed on its own, this crispy and fluffy naan is sure to be a hit at your dining table.

