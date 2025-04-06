The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Murad Khetani reveals how Arjun Kapoor starrer's budget went from Rs 7 to 70 crore Bollywood producers Murad Khetani and Siddharth Roy Kapur candidly spoke about films, amalgamation of business and content on India TV's podcast The Filmy Hustle.

Arjun Kapoor has been one of the most talked about actors of Bollywood. Be it his relationship with Malaika Arora, his fluctuating weight or his reunion with his step sisters Khushi and Janhvi Kapoor, everything done by the actor has been in the news and how. Despite proving his calibre in several movies like debut film Ishaqzaade, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (both with Parineeti Chopra) and Ki And Ka, the actor has given several flops over the years, which has perhaps not let audiences focus on the right one's. Moreover, his choices of films, over the years can also be one of the major reasons that despite having the Kapoor surname, the actor has never made it to the 'star' list. Having said that Murad Khetani, the Bollywood producer has made a big revelation about Arjun Kapoor and his second film on The Filmy Hustle with Akkshay Rathie.

Bollywood producers Murad Khetani and Siddharth Roy Kapur arrived at India TV's special film podcast The Filmy Hustle. While talking about the changing pattern of the film industry, throwing light on content and business, Khetani shared an interesting anecdote on Bollywood casting and budgets. While talking about how the film cast is finalised and the film budget is varied, the producer shared his experience of producing one such film in 2013, where the film budget exceeded from Rs 7 crores to 70 crores.

Arjun Kapoor's second film Aurangzeb was released in 2013 and featured Zara Khan, Jackie Shroff and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. For those who don't know, the film revolves around twin brothers who get separated and live opposite lives until family and business politics make one of them take the place of another. While talking about the film, producer Murad Khetani revealed that earlier the double role played by Arjun was not written that way. Earlier, Arjun Kapoor who was finalised for the role was not playing a double role in the film as the twin brothers were supposed to be cousins and one had to die for another to take over the throne. However, every actor, even one-film-old refused to do the second lead as his character died in the film. Hence, the script of Aurangzeb was altered and Arjun was made to play a double role.

Further talking about the budget, Murad Khetani revealed that earlier, it was just him who was producing the film. But later on, Sony Pictures heard the script and got interested in the project. And by the end of the film, after all the casting and production, the film that was meant to be made with just Rs 7 crores, was eventually made with a whopping budget of Rs 70 crores. According to Sacnilk, the film earned only Rs 34.95 crores worldwide and flopped at the box office.

