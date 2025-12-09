Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha: 'The objective of RSS is to capture EC and other institutions' Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha said he has given proof of how the EC is colluding with those in power to shape the elections. “Our nation is a fabric. It is made up of 1.4 billion people, and the fabric is woven together by the vote”, he said.

New Delhi:

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday addressed the debate on SIR in Lok Sabha and targetted the RSS, saying the objective of the RSS is to capture, EC, ED CBI, other central institutions. “There is institutional capture of the EC that directly controls election system of our country,” he said.

He also said that he has given proof how the EC is colluding with those in power to shape the elections.“Our nation is a fabric. It is made up of 1.4 billion people, and the fabric is woven together by the vote”, Rahul Gandhi said.

During the Lok Sabha debate, Rahul Gandhi accused the RSS of rejecting the principle of equality and said it the idea that every thread, every person in India is equal that disturbs his friends in the RSS.

Rahul Gandhi said they some people are happy to see the fabric, but they cannot stand the idea that every single person in the fabric of the country, regardless of what religion they come from, regardless of what community they come from, regardless of what language they speak, should be equal because they fundamentally do not believe in equality.

He also spoke about Mahatma Gandhi’s symbolism of khadi to underline the importance of unity and equality, describing India as a collective fabric where each citizen represents an equal thread.

Rahul Gandhi said, "Have you ever wondered why Mahatma Gandhi laid such emphasis on Khadi? Why was it that he framed the entire Indian freedom struggle around the concept of khadi, and why is it that he only wore Khadi? Because Khadi is not just a cloth. Khadi is the expression of the people of India; it is the imagination, it is the sentiment, it is the productive force of the people of India... Whichever state you go to, you will find different fabrics. Himachali cap, Assamese Gomcha, Banarsi Saree, Kanchipuram Saree, Naga jacket. And you will find that all these fabrics represent the people... These fabrics are beautiful. But if you look slightly deeper, you will find that each one of them has thousands of little threads embracing each other... No one thread is superior to another thread. The threads cannot protect you. The threads cannot keep you warm. But when they come together as a fabric, they can keep you warm, protect you, and express what you have in your heart. In the same way, our nation is also a fabric made up of 1.4 billion people, and the fabric is woven together by the vote. This House where I am standing today, the Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, Vidhan Sabha across the country, Panchayats across the country, none of them would exist if the vote did not exist..."