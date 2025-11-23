SIR an 'imposed oppression': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, Election Commission over BLO deaths In a long post in Hindi on micro-blogging website X, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said the SIR has caused chaos in the country, while also terming the exercise a 'conspiracy' to 'sacrifice' democracy and protect those in power.

New Delhi:

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Sunday harshly criticised Special Intensive Revision (SIR) over alleged suicides of some Booth Level Officers (BLOs) due to 'intense work pressure' and termed the exercise an 'imposed oppression'. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha further said that the SIR is a 'deliberate ploy' to harass the citizens of the country.

In a long post in Hindi on micro-blogging website X, Gandhi said the SIR has caused chaos in the country, while also terming the exercise a 'conspiracy' to 'sacrifice' democracy and protect those in power. The former Congress president said the SIR aims to 'tire out genuine voters' which will eventually allow voter fraud to continue unabated.

"The result? Sixteen BLOs have lost their lives in three weeks. Heart attacks, stress, suicide -- SIR is not a reform, it is an imposed oppression," Gandhi said. In his post, he also took a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI) and said though the country has developed cutting-edge software for the world, the apex poll body has created a jungle of paperwork.

"If the intentions were clear, the list would be digital, searchable, and machine-readable, and the ECI would have taken its time to focus on transparency and accountability instead of rushing through the work in a 30-day hurry," he said. "SIR is a deliberate ploy under which citizens are being harassed and deaths of BLOs due to unnecessary pressure are being ignored as 'collateral damage'."

Gandhi's comments come when reports have emerged that several BLOs have allegedly died by suicide due to 'work pressure' due to the SIR. On Saturday, a woman BLO was found dead at her residence in West Bengal's Nadia district. Her family has alleged that she died by suicide due to SIR work-related stress. Before this, two BLOs had died of "illness" in Raisen and Damoh districts of Madhya Pradesh.

The opposition has taken this opportunity to question the SIR drive and attack the government, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging the apex poll body to halt the drive immediately. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also made a similar appeal, saying the "forced implementation of SIR is reminiscent of demonetization and the COVID-19 lockdown".