Goa nightclub fire: Interpol issues Blue Corner Notice against Luthra brothers who fled to Thailand

Panaji:

Hours after the Goa night club owners Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra flew out of the country to Phuket, Goa Police on Tuesday confirmed that Interpol has issued Blue Corner notice against both the brothers. Moreover, Goa CM Pramod Sawant also passed orders for the razing of the Romeo Lane beach shack owned by the duo in Vagator.

Five people have been arrested so far, say police

DIG Rachna Sharma, North Goa Police, said so far, five people have been arrested in the investigation, all of whom are managers. “A Look Out Circular (LOC) and a Blue Corner Notice have been issued against the club owners and partners,” she said.

She said the CBI and Interpol are coordinating. “Two people have fled the country; we are trying to bring them back,” she said.

Several other accused are also on our radar: Police

“Several other accused are also on our radar. Our different teams have gone to different states to apprehend them. The managers who have been arrested are operational managers who were involved in the day-to-day operations. The fifth accused was arrested in Delhi and brought to Goa; he will be produced in court today. The owners' names are in the FIR, including the Luthra brothers and Ajay Gupta. Anyone whose role comes to light during the investigation will be called for questioning. Ajay Gupta's name is on the list of accused; we will summon him soon. The Luthra brothers were not in Goa on the day of the arson incident,” she said.

Police probe so far have indicated multiple irregularities at the Birch entertainment venue, including the absence of a No Objection Certificate from the fire department and the issuance of a licence without proper documentation.

Apart from this, the fire officials had earlier indicated that the club had small exit doors connected only by a narrow bridge and had severely hampered the escape of people during the blaze.

Where are the Luthra brothers now?

The Goa Police earlier stated that the Luthra brothers fled to Phuket by 5:30 am on Sunday after a police team was dispatched to conduct raids in Delhi. Moreover, the immigration records also confirmed that they had departed via IndiGo flight 6E 1073.

