Goa nightclub fire: Interpol's blue corner notice likely against Luthra brothers after escape to Thailand Goa nightclub fire: Fireworks are believed to have triggered the blaze at the popular party venue in Arpora village, around 25 km from Panaji. Early investigations have also uncovered several violations at the nightclub, including the lack of a No Objection Certificate from the fire department.

Panaji:

A blue corner notice may soon be issued against Birch By Romeo Lane nightclub owners Saurav Luthra and Gaurav Luthra in connection with the Goa nightclub fire that claimed 25 lives on late Saturday night. The Goa Police are preparing to seek Interpol’s assistance to trace the two brothers, who fled India shortly after the tragedy.

The Luthra brothers left the country on the morning of December 7, taking a 5:30 am flight to Phuket. According to a police statement, the owners of the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Arpora village of North goa fled to Phuket on an IndiGo Airlines flight at 5:30 am on December 7, just hours after the blaze that killed several people, most of them staff members, along with five tourists, late Saturday night.

Goa nightclub fire: Lookout notice against owners

As part of the investigation, the police have also issued a lookout notice against them. A team reached their residence in Delhi’s GTB Nagar, but the house was locked, and no one was present.

Goa Police have meanwhile intensified raids in Delhi to trace the brothers and their associates. The search has also been extended to their third partner, identified as Ajay Gupta, who is believed to be closely linked to the Luthra brothers and is currently untraceable.

The nightclub fire, one of the worst in recent years, has triggered a large-scale investigation into alleged safety lapses and responsibility for the tragedy. Police teams are continuing coordinated efforts to arrest all the accused linked to the case.

Key arrests so far

While the owners remain abroad, police have arrested key operational staff member Bharat Kohli, a part of the management team, after obtaining his transit remand from Delhi.

So far, authorities have taken into custody the club’s Chief General Manager Rajiv Modak, General Manager Vivek Singh, Bar Manager Rajiv Singhania and Gate Manager Riyanshu Thakur.

Earlier in the day, a Goa Police team visited the Delhi residence of Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra and questioned their family members.

What caused the Goa nightclub fire

Officials believe fireworks are the likely cause of the blaze at the popular party venue in Arpora village, located 25 km from Panaji. Preliminary investigations have revealed several irregularities at the club, including the absence of a No Objection Certificate from the fire department and the issuance of a licence without proper documentation.

Under Secretary Home Manthan Manoj Naik has issued an order setting up an inquiry committee chaired by North Goa District Collector Ankit Yadav.

Crackdown on Goa nightclubs

In the aftermath of the fire, the Goa government has intensified its crackdown on the controversial Romeo Lane club chain, officials said on Monday. Two other properties owned by the hospitality group in Goa have already been sealed.

According to officials, the North Goa district administration has sealed a beach shack in Vagator and another club in Assagao, both linked to the Romeo Lane chain. Action has been taken against the establishments as they were embroiled in disputes, the official added.

The Goa government has also issued an advisory to nightclubs, restaurants, bars, event venues and similar establishments, outlining several mandatory measures related to fire safety and crowd control.