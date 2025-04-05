Love and War: Ranbir, Vicky and Alia's film to have a Pan India release after Chhaava, Animal success Reportedly, the Ranbir Kapoor-Vicky Kaushal-Alia Bhatt starrer 'Love and War' will have a Pan India release. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial will hit the theatres on March 2026.

The ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his larger-than-life sets is working on his much-awaited film 'Love and War' starring Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. Reportedly, the makers are planning a grand pan-India release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ‘Love & War'. Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal both have recently delivered massive hits at the box office with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, respectively. As per reports, 'Both actors have made a stronger impact in these markets, with their films seeing significant success in Telugu territories and beyond'.

Love and War to have a Pan India release?

As per reports, the makers of the Love and War are planning a Pan India release for this action romantic drama. However, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial will hit the silver screens on March 2026,

Animal and Chhaava's box office collection in the first week

The action-thriller film 'Animal' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga hit screens on December 1, 2023. The film grossed Rs 337.58 crores across India in its first week, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava co-starring Rashmika Mandanna was released on February 14, 2025, earning Rs 219.25 crores in the first week of its release.

Work front

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have many projects in the pipeline. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana - Part 1, which will be released on the occasion of Diwali next year. Meanwhile, the second part will hit the screens on Diwali 2027. Besides Ranbir, this epic drama will feature Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol and Rakul Preet Singh. Talking about the Raazi actor Alia Bhatt, she was last seen in Vasan Bala's directorial Jigra. The film was written by Vasan Bala and Debashish Irengbam. The action-drama film features Vedang Raina, Sheeba Agarwal and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles. The Bollywood actor will be next seen in Shiv Rawail's Alpha which is in the pre-production co-starring Sharvari, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.

