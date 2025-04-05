Did you know Rashmika Mandanna was engaged to this actor? Birthday Special Rumours have long linked her to Vijay Deverakonda. But did you know that before all this, she was once engaged at a very young age to a Kannada actor?

Pushpa fame actor Rashmika Mandanna is on a winning streak, delivering back-to-back hits at the Indian box office. She has worked in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films. The pan India actor is celebrating her 29th birthday today, April 5, 2025. There is no doubt that she has a huge fanbase across the nation and is also famous as the National Crush of India. From making headlines with her films, her personal life also continues to spark curiosity. Rumours have long linked her to Vijay Deverakonda, as the duo is often seen together. But did you know that before all this, she was once engaged at a very young age to a Kannada actor?

Who was the actor?

Rashmika made her acting debut with a Kannada film in 2016, 'Kirik Party' alongside Rakshit Shetty in lead roles. The two sparked a romance that grew enough to lead to a formal engagement within a year in 2017. A long time ago, a video of Rashmika and Rakshit Shetty's engagement ceremony went viral on social media. In the video, the two of them can be seen exchanging rings in front of friends and family members. However, things between the two of them didn't work out as they called off the engagement in September 2018. Neither of them pointed fingers at the other over their breakup, no matter whatever theories people may speculate.

Watch the viral video:

Rashmika Mandanna's work front

The actor was last seen in Sukumar's directorial Pushpa: The Rule, co-starring south superstar Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil. The action-drama movie was the second instalment of the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. This film was well received by the audience and even crossed Rs 1000 crores worldwide within a week, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. She was also seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, Shantanu Bagchi Mission Majnu and Hanu Raghavapudi's Sita Ramam.

Also Read: Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' gets new release date, set to clash with this Bollywood film