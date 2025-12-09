Massive fire breaks out at two-storey commercial complex in Pune, fire tenders rushed to spot The officials said the blaze was prevented from spreading to the lower floors and neighbouring structures, and was brought under control in about an hour. The incident had occurred in the Sadashiv Peth area.

Pune:

A massive fire broke out on terrace of two-storey commercial complex in Maharashtra's Pune on Tuesday. As per officials, the incident occurred in the Sadashiv Peth area and ten fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flame. Nobody was injured in the incident, they added. "Huge flames and dense smoke were seen billowing from the terrace where a tin shed and solar panels were installed," a fire brigade official said.

Firefighters battled blaze amid access challenges

Fire-fighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building and launched operations while checking if any employees or customers were trapped. As access to the source of the blaze was difficult, crews opened metal sheets from an adjoining shop to direct water jets inside, he said.

Several items gutted

The blaze was prevented from spreading to the lower floors and neighbouring structures, and was brought under control in about an hour. Sweaters, raincoats, school bags, suitcases and other material stored on the upper floor were gutted, causing significant damage. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.