Kuttram Purindhavan The Guilty One on OTT: Where and when to watch Pasupathy's new Tamil thriller series

South Indian thriller series have their own cult following. Kuttram Purindhavan - The Guilty One is the latest Tamil thriller that has become the new talk of the town. Starring Pasupathy in the lead role, the series is a small-town crime drama based on a missing girl.

The series is gaining popularity for how gripping it is. Have you watched Kuttram Purindhavan? Take a look at its OTT streaming details here.

Kuttram Purindhavan: When and where to watch

Kuttram Purindhavan - The Guilty One was released on December 5 and is currently streaming on Sony LIV. The first episode is free for non-subscribers. There are seven episodes in total, each spanning 35-40 minutes. The show is streaming in four languages - Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam. The subtitles are available in English. Watch the trailer here:

Kuttram Purindhavan: X review

X users have shared their reviews of Kuttram Purindhavan on the platform. One user wrote, "Suspense lovers, here’s one to add to your list — “Kuttram Purindhavan”. Slow at first but once it kicks in.. it keeps you on the edge!!" Another wrote, "Watch kuttram purindhavan annaa tamil thriller series too good."

Watch kuttram purindhavan annaa tamil thriller series too good — Gnanadeep Manduva (@mg_2_0) December 8, 2025

Kuttram Purindhavan: Story, cast and crew

The story's synopsis on SonyLIV reads: "Kuttram Purindhavan - The Guilty One is a small-town crime drama unravelling moral complexities when a girl goes missing. Retiree Baskaran takes extreme measures to protect his grandson, Esther is consumed by guilt, and powerless constable Gautham races to find the truth. Secrets surface, leading to an uneasy alliance between Baskaran and Gautham. In a tense final showdown, justice is served, but guilt leaves some with closure, and others haunted."

Directed by Selvamani Muniyappan, Kuttram Purindhavan stars Pasupathy, Vidaarth, Lizzie Antony, Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli, Munnar Ramesh, Ajit Koshy. The series is backed by Avinaash Hariharan, Arabbhi Athreya, and Senthil Veerasamy.

