Lychee smoothie recipe: Follow step-by-step guide to make the refreshing beverage at home

If a guest comes to your house in summer, then there is a concern about what to serve as a welcome drink. So the easiest way for this is to make a smoothie in summer. Apart from mangoes, lychee is easily available in summer, and guests like it a lot, but many people feel that it is very easy to make it, so how do they do it? Let us know how you can easily make a lychee smoothie at home.

Ingredients to make lychee smoothie

Lychee – 1 cup peeled

Curd – ½ cup

Milk – ½ cup

Sugar – 1 tsp

Ice cubes- ⅘

Rose water – 2-3 drops

How to make a lychee smoothie

First of all, take out the core of the peeled lychee.

Mash its pulp well, then put the litchi pulp, curd, sugar, rose water, and ice cubes in a mixer jar and mix well.

Keep stirring it in the mixer until it becomes a nice, smooth paste.

After this, take it out in a glass and decorate it with chopped lychee and serve it to the guests. If you want, you can also decorate it with rose petals.

Health benefits of lychee

First of all, lychee is a great source of vitamin C, which strengthens the body's defences against disease. Second, its high fibre content supports intestinal health and facilitates digestion. Third, lychee has antioxidants that lower the risk of chronic diseases and shield the body from dangerous free radicals. Fourth, this fruit is a great complement to a diet plan for weight loss because it is low in calories and fat. Last but not least, lychee has a lot of potassium, which supports heart health and blood pressure regulation.

