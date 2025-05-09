Ice apple juice recipe: Make this delicious and healthy drink this summer, know benefits Ice apple juice is a natural, tasty and healthy drink which not only cools the body in summer but also provides many health benefits.

New Delhi:

In the summer season, consuming natural drinks is very beneficial to cool the body and prevent dehydration. Thus, juice made from ice apple, i.e., palm fruit, is an excellent option. It not only keeps the body cool, but the nutrients present in it also strengthen your health. Ice apple is eaten in South India, especially during summer, and its juice is becoming popular as a refreshing summer drink.

Ingredients:

Ice apple (Palm fruit) – 4-5

Coconut water – 1 cup

Lemon juice – 1 tsp

Honey or jaggery – 1-2 teaspoons (according to taste)

Mint leaves – 6-7

Ice cubes – as needed

How to make:

First of all, peel the ice apple and take out its pulp.

Cut the pulp into small pieces and put it in the mixer.

Now add coconut water, lemon juice, honey or jaggery and mint leaves to it.

Grind all the ingredients well in a mixer until the juice becomes smooth.

Now, filter the prepared juice and pour it into a glass.

Add ice cubes on top and garnish with mint leaves.

Serve the chilled ice apple juice.

Health benefits of ice apple juice

Relief from heat- Ice apple juice cools the body and protects from heat stroke and heat-related diseases.

Ice apple juice cools the body and protects from heat stroke and heat-related diseases. Maintains Hydration- It contains coconut water and natural electrolytes, which keep the body hydrated.

It contains coconut water and natural electrolytes, which keep the body hydrated. Helpful in digestion- This juice keeps the digestive system healthy and gives relief from the problem of constipation.

This juice keeps the digestive system healthy and gives relief from the problem of constipation. Beneficial for skin - The vitamins and minerals present in ice apple provide moisture to the skin and keep it healthy.

The vitamins and minerals present in ice apple provide moisture to the skin and keep it healthy. Helpful in weight loss- This is a low-calorie drink which is very beneficial for people who are dieting.

This is a low-calorie drink which is very beneficial for people who are dieting. Energy Booster- This juice provides instant energy to the body in summer and removes fatigue.

So, if you also want to drink something healthy and refreshing, then definitely try ice apple juice this time.

