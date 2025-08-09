What happens to your body when you eat garlic everyday? While most people add garlic in their everyday food, eating this raw can be extremely beneficial. If you’re wondering what happens to your body when you eat garlic everyday, here take a look at the benefits.

There are different habits that one builds over a period of time so as to have a healthy lifestyle. A lot of people also consume raw garlic every day due to the compounds that’s there in this vegetable.

While most people add garlic in their everyday food, eating this raw can be extremely beneficial. You can have it at any point in the day, however, most people recommend that you eat it in the morning on an empty stomach. But if you can’t do that, you can have it at any other point in the day. If you’re wondering what happens to your body when you eat garlic everyday, here take a look at the benefits.

Benefits of consuming garlic everyday

Boosts Immunity

Garlic has compounds like allicin, which have antimicrobial, antiviral and antifungal properties. Consuming it regularly can help your body fight common illnesses such as colds, flu and minor infections.

Improves Heart Health

Garlic helps lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and triglyceride levels while slightly increasing HDL (good) cholesterol. It also improves elasticity in the blood vessel and reduces buildup of plaque in the arteries, thereby lowering the risk of heart disease, heart attacks and strokes.

Manges Blood Pressure

Studies show that garlic can help reduce high blood pressure, as it can relax blood vessels and improve circulation. This is beneficial for people with hypertension, thereby, lowering their risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Fights Inflammation

Chronic inflammation is linked to diseases like arthritis, diabetes and even some forms of cancers. Garlic has antioxidants and sulfur compounds that can reduce inflammatory markers in the body. This helps to manage pain and swelling.

Supports Brain

Garlic has antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties which protects the brain cells from oxidative stress and age-related damage. Some research suggests that it can lower the risk of neurodegenerative diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia by improving blood flow to the brain.

While eating garlic daily may have several benefits, overconsumption (especially raw) can lead to side effects. Therefore, you should always consume it in moderation, only 1–2 cloves per day.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

