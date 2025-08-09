High uric acid? These dry fruits can lower it and improve joint health Doctors usually prescribe medicines that help to lower uric acid. However, there are certain dry fruits which can help with the same. Here are some dry fruits to lower your uric acid levels.

Uric acid is a compound that is produced when the body breaks down purines, which are found in certain foods and also produced naturally in the body. It usually gets dissolved in the blood, which then travels to the kidneys and is then eliminated through urine. However, in some cases, the uric acid stays in the body which then gets deposited in different parts, which eventually leads to conditions like gout and kidney stone.

Doctors usually prescribe medicines that help to lower uric acid. However, there are also certain dry fruits which can help with the same. These dry fruits also help to improve your joint health. Here are some dry fruits to lower your uric acid levels.

Dry fruits to lower uric acid

Almonds

These are rich in magnesium and plant-based proteins, which can help reduce inflammation in joints. Almonds are also low in purines which makes them safe for people with high uric acid levels. You can also eat this dry fruit to improve bone strength.

Walnuts

These have high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids that help to fight inflammation and stiffness in the joints. Also, they have low purine in them, which means they won’t lead to excess uric acid production in the body.

Pistachios

These have antioxidants and vitamin B6 in them which can improve overall joint health. They help reduce uric acid by improving kidney function, which is essential for flushing out excess uric acid from the body.

Cashews

These have healthy fats and minerals like magnesium and zinc that improve joint flexibility. Cashews have moderate purine levels but, in small quantities, they can help in the metabolism of uric acid while lowering inflammation

Dates

Dates are naturally sweet and rich in potassium, which helps maintain electrolyte balance and reduce uric acid buildup. The antioxidant content also protects joint tissues from oxidative damage, thereby, improving long-term mobility.

