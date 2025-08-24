Khichdi explained: What it’s called in English, recipe, benefits and varieties Khichdi is more than a dish; it’s comfort in a bowl. Here’s what khichdi is called in English, its easy recipe, types you should try, and its benefits.

New Delhi:

For most people, khichdi is more than a dish; it is a collection of memories. It is that one dish every Indian has grown up eating, whether during childhood, sickness, or as comfort food after a long day. Simple, wholesome, and nourishing, khichdi is made with rice, lentils, and mild spices.

What is khichdi called in English?

When it comes to its English name, there isn’t a direct translation. The closest terms people use are “rice and lentil porridge” or “savoury lentil stew.” But honestly, khichdi is much more than that: it’s comfort in a bowl.

Also read: Don't feel like cooking? Try this easy dal khichdi recipe that's perfect for rainy days

Why khichdi is India’s ultimate comfort food

Khichdi isn’t just food. It’s often the first solid meal fed to babies, a go-to dish when you’re under the weather, and even a sattvic meal recommended in Ayurveda for balancing the body. It’s light on the stomach yet gives lasting energy. For many of us, it’s also a taste of home. In fact, on sick days, it is all you can actually eat!

Easy plain khichdi recipe

Ingredients you will need:

Half a cup of rice

Half a cup of yellow moong dal

1 tbsp ghee

Half tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

Half tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

4 cups water

How to make khichdi

Wash the rice and dal well.

Heat ghee in a pressure cooker or pan, add cumin and hing.

Add the washed rice and dal along with turmeric and salt.

Pour in water and cook until soft and mushy.

Serve hot with ghee, curd, or pickle.

This is the plain version, but you can always make it richer with veggies, spices, or even dry fruits. Check out three more tasty khichdi recipes!

Types of khichdi you must try

1. Vegetable khichdi

A hearty version with peas, carrots, beans, and cauliflower.

2. Masala khichdi

Packed with onions, tomatoes, and whole spices for a spicy, pulao-like taste.

3. Moong dal khichdi

The lightest, easiest-to-digest version, perfect when you’re unwell.

4. Millet khichdi

Made with bajra or jowar instead of rice, ideal for diabetics or anyone wanting a healthier twist.

5. South Indian style

Tamil Nadu’s ven pongal (peppery with curry leaves and cashews) or Karnataka’s bisi bele bath (tangy with tamarind and spice mix) are delicious regional takes.

Benefits of khichdi

Khichdi is high in protein, gluten-free, and naturally nourishing. Beyond health, it’s cultural too; in many states, khichdi is offered to deities during Makar Sankranti as a symbol of simplicity and devotion.

So, what is the final verdict on what khichdi is called in English? You can call it rice and lentil porridge or savoury stew. It’s the ultimate Indian comfort food, a dish that heals, nourishes, and reminds you of love.