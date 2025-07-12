Don't feel like cooking? Try this easy dal khichdi recipe that's perfect for rainy days Dal khichdi is easy to make and it is nourishing for your body. The ingredients gives your body essential vitamins and minerals that can make you feel better and also help in recovering. Here is an easy dal khichdi recipe that's perfect for rainy days.

New Delhi:

The monsoons bring relief from the heat. However, with the change in weather, there is also an increase in monsoon-related illnesses. These illnesses can make you feverish, give you a sore throat, while also making you lazy. On such days, you don't feel like cooking elaborate meals. But the illness makes you crave for hot, comforting food, khichdi is one such food.

Dal khichdi is easy to make and it is nourishing for your body. The ingredients gives your body essential vitamins and minerals that can make you feel better and also help in recovering. Here is an easy dal khichdi recipe that's perfect for rainy days.

Ingredients

½ cup rice (washed)

½ cup moong dal (yellow split gram, washed)

1 tbsp ghee or oil

½ tsp cumin seeds

A pinch of hing (asafoetida)

1 green chili (optional, slit)

1 tsp grated ginger

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

2 cups water

Optional: chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, or potatoes

Cooking Instructions

Wash and soak rice & dal: Rinse rice and moong dal together under running water. Soak for 15–20 minutes (optional but helps soften faster).

Rinse rice and moong dal together under running water. Soak for 15–20 minutes (optional but helps soften faster). Heat ghee or oil in a pressure cooker: Add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add hing, green chili, and grated ginger. Sauté for a few seconds.

Add cumin seeds. Once they splutter, add hing, green chili, and grated ginger. Sauté for a few seconds. Add turmeric and vegetables (if using): Toss in chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, or potatoes for added nutrition. Sauté for 1–2 minutes.

Toss in chopped vegetables like carrots, peas, or potatoes for added nutrition. Sauté for 1–2 minutes. Add rice, dal, salt, and water: Drain the soaked rice and dal. Add to the cooker with salt and 2 cups of water. Mix well.

Drain the soaked rice and dal. Add to the cooker with salt and 2 cups of water. Mix well. Pressure cook: Cook on medium flame for 3–4 whistles. Let the pressure release naturally.

Cook on medium flame for 3–4 whistles. Let the pressure release naturally. Adjust consistency & serve: Open lid and mix. If too thick, add some hot water and simmer. Serve hot with a dollop of ghee.

You can pair it with papad, pickle, or curd. Add a drizzle of lemon juice or top with fried onions or garlic tempering for extra flavour.

ALSO READ: Blurry vision to eye twitching: Shocking ways sleep deprivation damages your eyes