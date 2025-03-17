Jaggery tamarind chutney recipe: Step-by-step guide to make sweet and sour chutney without dates Indians are extremely fond of chutneys, so we pair them with various kinds of snacks. However, next time if you want some special chutney with your favourite snack or food, try this recipe.

Cooking good food is not everyone's cup of tea, but some recipes can be made easily. One such recipe is sweet and sour jaggery-tamarind chutney. This chutney is not only delicious but is also considered beneficial for health. However, people often use dates in this chutney, but you can easily make it even without dates.

Ingredients

Tamarind – 1 cup

Jaggery – ½ cup (grated)

Water – 1 cup

Cumin seeds – 1 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Black pepper – ½ tsp

Red chilli powder – ½ tsp (optional)

Hing – 1 pinch

Sugar (if required) – 1-2 teaspoons

Method to prepare jaggery tamarind chutney

Extract tamarind pulp: First, soak tamarind in hot water for 15 to 20 minutes and extract its pulp.

Prepare the mixture of jaggery and water: Put jaggery and 1 cup water in a pan and boil it on low flame so that the jaggery dissolves completely.

Make chutney paste: Now add tamarind pulp, cumin, salt, black pepper and red chilli powder to the jaggery-water mixture and mix well.

Cook: Cook it on low flame for some time until the chutney thickens properly. You can make the chutney thick or thin as per your choice.

Prepare chutney as per taste: If you want a little more sweetness in the chutney then you can also add sugar to it.

Serve: After the chutney cools down, keep it in an airtight jar and serve it with any snack or fried items.

