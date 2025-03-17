Jaggery tamarind chutney recipe: Step-by-step guide to make sweet and sour chutney without dates

Cooking good food is not everyone's cup of tea, but some recipes can be made easily. One such recipe is sweet and sour jaggery-tamarind chutney. This chutney is not only delicious but is also considered beneficial for health. However, people often use dates in this chutney, but you can easily make it even without dates.
Ingredients
- Tamarind – 1 cup
- Jaggery – ½ cup (grated)
- Water – 1 cup
- Cumin seeds – 1 tsp
- Salt – as per taste
- Black pepper – ½ tsp
- Red chilli powder – ½ tsp (optional)
- Hing – 1 pinch
- Sugar (if required) – 1-2 teaspoons
Method to prepare jaggery tamarind chutney
Extract tamarind pulp: First, soak tamarind in hot water for 15 to 20 minutes and extract its pulp.
Prepare the mixture of jaggery and water: Put jaggery and 1 cup water in a pan and boil it on low flame so that the jaggery dissolves completely.
Make chutney paste: Now add tamarind pulp, cumin, salt, black pepper and red chilli powder to the jaggery-water mixture and mix well.
Cook: Cook it on low flame for some time until the chutney thickens properly. You can make the chutney thick or thin as per your choice.
Prepare chutney as per taste: If you want a little more sweetness in the chutney then you can also add sugar to it.
Serve: After the chutney cools down, keep it in an airtight jar and serve it with any snack or fried items.
