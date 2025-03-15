Wood apple candy recipe: Step-by-step guide to make sweet and sour candy at home, know benefits Make mouthwatering wood apple candy easily at home! This tasty and healthy candy is beneficial for digestion. Let's know its easy recipe and other benefits.

Wood apple, commonly known as bael is a healthy and tasty fruit, which is used in many traditional dishes. Bael syrup is consumed a lot in summer, but have you ever tried candy made from wood apples? This sweet and sour bael candy will be liked by children and adults alike. You can easily make it at home and can also store it for a long time.

Ingredients to make wood apple candy

1 large ripe wood apple (bael)

1 cup jaggery or sugar

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 tsp cardamom powder

1/4 tsp black salt

1/2 cup water

Ghee (to grease the plate)

Method to make wood apple candy

Extract the pulp of the wood apple: First of all, break the wood apple and take out its pulp. Put the pulp in a vessel and mash it well by adding some water to it. Now filter it and prepare its thick pulp. Cook the pulp: Put the wood apple pulp in a pan and cook on low flame. Now add jaggery or sugar to it and cook while stirring continuously until it thickens. Add flavouring: Now add cardamom powder, lemon juice and black salt to it. All these things will enhance the taste of Bel Candy even more. Cook it till the mixture becomes firm enough. Setting up the process: Grease a plate or tray with ghee and spread the mixture on it. Let it cool down properly so that it can set. When it is completely set, cut it into small pieces. Storage and Serving: Store the bel candy in an airtight container. It does not spoil for a long time and can be carried along while travelling. It can be eaten as a snack or sweet at any time.

Benefits of wood apple candy

Helpful in digestion: Bael is beneficial for stomach problems and this candy improves digestion.

Best for summer: In summer, wood apple helps in cooling the body.

Immunity Booster: The antioxidants present in wood apple strengthen immunity.

Energy Booster: It helps in providing instant energy to the body.

If you want to try something healthy and tasty, then definitely make this sweet and sour bael candy. It is not only tasty but also beneficial for health. From children to adults, everyone will eat it with gusto! So make bael candy this time and enjoy feeding it to your family.

ALSO READ: Fond of mutton? Follow this easy recipe to make delicious mutton biriyani at home during Ramadan 2025