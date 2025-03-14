Fond of mutton? Follow this easy recipe to make delicious mutton biriyani at home during Ramadan 2025 Mutton Biryani which is specially made during Ramadan takes care of both taste and health. Let us know its recipe in detail. If you follow this easy recipe mentioned in the article then you can easily make it at home.

The holy month of Ramadan is a month of worship and restraint. During this time, the fasting people keep fast throughout the day and special dishes are prepared at the time of Iftar. However, if there is mutton biryani on the Iftar table, then both the taste and happiness double up. This recipe is not only delicious but also nutritious, which provides the body with the necessary energy. This is a dish that enhances the charm of Iftar. This Ramadan, make this special biryani for your family and enjoy the delicious taste. So let's know the easy recipe to make Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani.

Ingredients for making Mutton Biryani

Mutton – 500 grams

Basmati rice – 2 cups (soaked)

Curd – half a cup

Onion – 2 large (finely chopped)

Tomatoes – 2 medium (chopped)

Ginger-garlic paste – 2 teaspoons

Green chillies – 3-4 (finely chopped)

Mint leaves – half a cup

Coriander leaves – half a cup

Spices to make Mutton Biryani

Bay leaves – 2

Big cardamom – 2

Green cardamom – 4

Cloves – 5-6

Cinnamon stick – 1 piece

Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon

Turmeric – half a teaspoon

Red chilli powder – 1 teaspoon

Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon

Garam masala – 1 tsp

Salt – as per taste

Ghee or oil – 4 teaspoons

How to make Mutton Biryani

Step 1: Marinate the mutton in spices

Take mutton in a bowl and add curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala and some salt and mix well. Marinate it for at least 1-2 hours so that the spices get absorbed well into the mutton.

Step 2: Cook the Rice

Boil water in a large vessel and add bay leaves, green cardamom, cloves, cumin seeds and some salt. When the water starts boiling, add soaked rice to it and cook it till 70% and then strain it.

Step 3: Prepare the Masala

Heat ghee or oil in a large pan, now add onion and fry it till it becomes golden brown. Now add tomatoes, green chillies, mint and coriander leaves and fry till the spices are cooked. Now add the marinated mutton and fry it well on low flame.

Step 4: Prepare the Biryani on Dum

When the mutton is cooked well, put a layer of half-cooked rice on it. Add some ghee, roasted onion, mint and saffron milk on top cover the vessel well and let it cook on low flame for 20-25 minutes.

Step 5: Delicious Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani is ready

Serve hot Mutton Biryani with raita and salad. Everyone will like its aroma and taste and it will make your Iftar special.

