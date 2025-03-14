Fond of mutton? Follow this easy recipe to make delicious mutton biriyani at home during Ramadan 2025

The holy month of Ramadan is a month of worship and restraint. During this time, the fasting people keep fast throughout the day and special dishes are prepared at the time of Iftar. However, if there is mutton biryani on the Iftar table, then both the taste and happiness double up. This recipe is not only delicious but also nutritious, which provides the body with the necessary energy. This is a dish that enhances the charm of Iftar. This Ramadan, make this special biryani for your family and enjoy the delicious taste. So let's know the easy recipe to make Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani.
Ingredients for making Mutton Biryani
- Mutton – 500 grams
- Basmati rice – 2 cups (soaked)
- Curd – half a cup
- Onion – 2 large (finely chopped)
- Tomatoes – 2 medium (chopped)
- Ginger-garlic paste – 2 teaspoons
- Green chillies – 3-4 (finely chopped)
- Mint leaves – half a cup
- Coriander leaves – half a cup
Spices to make Mutton Biryani
- Bay leaves – 2
- Big cardamom – 2
- Green cardamom – 4
- Cloves – 5-6
- Cinnamon stick – 1 piece
- Cumin seeds – 1 teaspoon
- Turmeric – half a teaspoon
- Red chilli powder – 1 teaspoon
- Coriander powder – 1 teaspoon
- Garam masala – 1 tsp
- Salt – as per taste
- Ghee or oil – 4 teaspoons
How to make Mutton Biryani
Step 1: Marinate the mutton in spices
Take mutton in a bowl and add curd, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chilli powder, coriander powder, garam masala and some salt and mix well. Marinate it for at least 1-2 hours so that the spices get absorbed well into the mutton.
Step 2: Cook the Rice
Boil water in a large vessel and add bay leaves, green cardamom, cloves, cumin seeds and some salt. When the water starts boiling, add soaked rice to it and cook it till 70% and then strain it.
Step 3: Prepare the Masala
Heat ghee or oil in a large pan, now add onion and fry it till it becomes golden brown. Now add tomatoes, green chillies, mint and coriander leaves and fry till the spices are cooked. Now add the marinated mutton and fry it well on low flame.
Step 4: Prepare the Biryani on Dum
When the mutton is cooked well, put a layer of half-cooked rice on it. Add some ghee, roasted onion, mint and saffron milk on top cover the vessel well and let it cook on low flame for 20-25 minutes.
Step 5: Delicious Ramadan Special Mutton Biryani is ready
Serve hot Mutton Biryani with raita and salad. Everyone will like its aroma and taste and it will make your Iftar special.
