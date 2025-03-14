Ramadan 2025: Include these 4 fruits in your Iftar diet to keep your stomach healthy What you eat during Iftaar not only gives energy to your body, but it also helps in keeping your digestive system healthy. Therefore, in this article, we are going to tell you about some fruits which you should definitely include in your Iftar diet.

Iftar time is very special in the month of Ramadan when you provide energy and nutrition to your body with delicious things after hunger and thirst throughout the day. This time is not only to give your body the necessary nutrients, but it is also a time to enjoy delicious dishes with your family and friends. What you eat at the time of Iftar not only gives energy to your body, but it also helps in keeping your digestive system healthy. Therefore, today we will tell you about some fruits which you must include in the Iftar diet.

Pomegranate

There are many types of nutrients present in pomegranate. It also helps in keeping the body cool and strengthens your digestive system. By consuming pomegranate, you can provide essential nutrients to your body and strengthen your digestive system.

Grape

Grapes contain potassium and fibre, which keeps the body hydrated and strengthens the digestive system. Eating grapes at the time of Iftaari will not cause a lack of hydration in your body, due to which you will remain energetic throughout the day.

Banana

The potassium and fibre present in bananas are very beneficial for the body. This makes you feel energetic throughout the day and will also help you stay hungry during the month of Ramadan. Banana provides your body with essential nutrients and strengthens your digestive system.

Orange

Orange is an essential fruit in Iftari. It does not let your body lack hydration and is also very beneficial for your skin. Orange contains vitamin C, which strengthens your body's immunity.

