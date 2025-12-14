Your dal, sabzi and breakfast choices can fix iron deficiency, reveals expert Constant fatigue, hair fall or breathlessness? Iron deficiency is quietly affecting millions in India. Dr Pratayaksha Bhardwaj explains the early signs and simple Indian diet fixes that actually improve iron levels.

New Delhi:

Iron deficiency remains one of India’s most overlooked nutrition gaps, even though it is the most common. It doesn’t announce itself loudly. Instead, it creeps in quietly, draining energy, focus and stamina long before blood tests confirm anything is wrong. Dr Pratayaksha Bhardwaj, Healthcare Expert and Weight Management Specialist, has the key insights on the subject.

Young women, teenagers, working professionals and even older adults are especially vulnerable. Many brush off the early signs as stress or ageing, unaware that their iron stores are slowly dipping.

The subtle signs most people ignore

Iron deficiency doesn’t always begin with dramatic symptoms. According to Dr Pratayaksha Bhardwaj, it often shows up as constant tiredness, shortness of breath during routine tasks, pale skin, hair fall, frequent headaches and brittle nails. Mood changes, irritability, low motivation and poor concentration are also common but rarely linked to nutrition.

One lesser-known red flag is pica: craving non-food items such as ice or chalk. “This is a classic indicator of iron deficiency and should never be ignored,” Dr Bhardwaj notes.

Why Indian diets often fall short

Despite access to diverse foods, many Indian diets are low in iron or poor in absorption. Tea or coffee with meals, limited protein intake and low Vitamin C consumption all reduce how much iron the body actually uses.

The good news? Small, practical food changes can make a measurable difference.

Simple Indian diet fixes that actually help

Vitamin C significantly boosts iron absorption. Something as simple as squeezing lemon over dal, sabzi or salads can improve uptake. For breakfast, options like poha with peanuts, ragi cheela or iron-fortified oats work well and fit easily into daily routines.

For non-vegetarians, adding eggs, lean chicken or fish two to three times a week helps raise iron levels faster. Vegetarians can rely on jaggery, sesame seeds (til), garden cress seeds (halim), lotus stem, beetroot and black chana as effective natural sources.

Dr Bhardwaj also suggests traditional habits that still hold value. Warm jaggery water at night or an occasional gond laddoo (in moderation) can support haemoglobin levels over time.

One habit that blocks absorption

Iron-rich meals lose their impact if followed immediately by tea or coffee. Tannins in these drinks interfere with absorption. Maintaining a gap of at least 45–60 minutes can significantly improve results, a small change with outsized benefits.

Why fixing iron deficiency matters

Iron deficiency isn’t just about feeling tired. Left unaddressed, it affects productivity, immunity, mental clarity and overall quality of life. “When iron levels improve, people often notice better focus, improved stamina and a return of everyday vitality,” says Dr Bhardwaj.

The takeaway is refreshingly simple: you don’t need exotic supplements or extreme diets. Thoughtful use of familiar Indian foods, paired with better eating habits, can quietly restore strength from the inside out.

